Where Chiefs Underdog WR Sits Among League's Best

The Kansas City Chiefs have had a rocky ride with their wide receiving room so far this season, but when one man goes down, another steps up, and this Chiefs player has stepped up.

The Kansas City Chiefs have a very respectable wide receiving room when they're all healthy. With names such as Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice standing out, the Chiefs' wide receivers hold the key to success for the Chiefs offense.

However, that hasn't been the case so far this season. Worthy went down in Week 1 with a dislocated shoulder and returned in Week 4, just to be ruled questionable ahead of Week 5. Having not practiced on Thursday, Worthy's status for Week 6 remains unknown.

On the other hand, Rice has yet to play for the Chiefs so far this season, due to his suspension handed down by the NFL before the season began. Worthy was meant to step up for Rice while he was out, making the wide receiving room need to turn to one player to step up and get the offense going.

The Underdog

Former second round draft pick for the New England Patriots turned Chief Tyquan Thornton has been the man to step up to the task. Thornton has seen his stock market increase with the Chiefs so far this season, already setting a new touchdown total and inching closer to setting a new career-high in receiving yards.

Thornton has been the Chiefs' and Patrick Mahomes' main deep wide receiving threat while Worthy and Rice have been gone. Along with Hollywood Brown and Juju Smith-Schuster, Thornton has kept the Chiefs' wide receiving room alive, well, and most importantly, competitive.

Where Thornton Ranks Going Into Week 6?

According to Pro Football Focus' article titled "NFL wide receiver rankings ahead of Week 6," the Chiefs' underdog wide receiver sees himself ranked 30th. While his season has been strong thus far, other wide receivers in the NFL have shined, but that shouldn't discredit what Thornton has done thus far.

  • "The former second-round pick has found new life in Kansas City, already setting a career high in receiving yards (272). Thornton has 13 catches, with 10 first downs and seven gains of 20-plus yards," PFF wrote.
  • "The speedster has been targeted 14 times on deep passes (tied for most) and has secured five for 186 yards and a touchdown. He ranks fourth in PFF receiving grade from that depth of the field (93.0)."

