Chiefs Get Mixed Fantasy Bag in Dominant Win Over Lions
Ever since the Kansas City Chiefs got Xavier Worthy back, they've looked like a completely different team. The second-year wideout dislocated his shoulder early in the 2025 NFL season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. With him sidelined, the Chiefs struggled heavily to move the ball with any consistency.
It didn't take long for him to prove his impact upon his return. He's been great individually, tallying 198 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in just three games. However, the way that he's buoyed the Chiefs' offense goes far beyond his own metrics. In the first three weeks without Worthy, KC averaged 315.6 yards and 20 points. Since his return, the Chiefs have averaged 404.3 yards and 31.6 points.
With matchups against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions in that span, it's not as if Kansas City is just beating up on bad defense, either. Rather, they've reasserted themselves as top contenders with Worthy back, despite their brutal 1-2 start to the season. However, not everyone has thrived with the star wideout in the lineup, at least not in fantasy football.
Isiah Pacheco continues to struggle
Isiah Pacheco has benefited from Xavier Worthy's return. He went from averaging a pitiful 4.8 full-PPR points in the first three weeks to a middling 9.2 in his last three outings. Clearly, though, he's left a lot to be desired for his fantasy owners. NBC Sports' Nic Bodiford outlined his discouraging performance in the team's 30-17 win over the Detroit Lions:
"51 rushing yards, one reception and zero receiving yards. Mahomes checked down to Pacheco under pressure twice, but Pacheco let both pressured passes bounce off his hands and hit the turf. Pacheco’s backup, running back Kareem Hunt, was admittedly less productive (23 rushing yards, one reception and 11 receiving yards), though Hunt is only the No. 2 player in the backfield and did manage to force one highlight reel missed tackle against Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin."
Still, Pacheco is at least trending up from his abysmal start to the year. Rashee Rice will be back after his six-week suspension in the Chiefs' next game against the Las Vegas Raiders. With KC's offense at full strength, they could very well hold leads for the bulk of the remaining campaign. That could be when Pacheco thrives and becomes a weekly fantasy starter once again. He has a prime opportunity to show that potential in his next matchup versus an abysmal Raiders' defense.
