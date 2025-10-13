3 Immediate Fantasy Takeaways from Chiefs Win Over Lions
The Kansas City Chiefs took a tough loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5, moving back under .500 in the 2025 NFL season and throwing their status as real contenders this year into doubt. However, they had a chance to make a statement with another primetime matchup, this time against the Detroit Lions.
The Chiefs took full advantage of the opportunity in Sunday Night Football, dominating in a 30-17 win to move to 3-3. KC's defense got some key stops in this game, but the offense was also able to build a large lead and drain the clock in the process, ensuring that the Lions wouldn't be able to capitalize on their greatest strengths.
As seen in the past two games since Xavier Worthy's return, the Chiefs were excellent on the attack. This time, though, Mahomes and Co. were more surgical than they were explosive, showing that they can tear apart opposing defenses in a variety of ways and reward their fantasy owners.
Not much can stop the Chiefs this year
1. Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes continued his dark-horse MVP bid against the Detroit Lions. He reasserted his status as one of fantasy football's premier quarterbacks this season with 31.48 points, the highest among all QBs through Sunday night.
In the process, he threw for 257 yards on 22-of-30 passing, tossing three touchdowns. He also did some significant damage on the ground versus the Lions, rushing 10 times for 32 yards and another score. With Mahomes operating at an MVP level again, he's a must-start regardless of matchup this year.
2. Travis Kelce
Like the Chiefs' offense, Travis Kelce has only ascended with Xavier Worthy's return. With a constant threat to draw defensive attention away, as well as speedster Tyquan Thornton to take the top off opposing secondaries, Kelce has reasserted himself as a PPR machine and a dependable target for Mahomes.
He finished his night against the Lions with six catches on seven targets for 78 yards. His breakout ability is still tied to whether or not he finds paydirt in a given game, but his floor has been significantly higher with Worthy back in the lineup. It could climb even further next week with Rashee Rice back from suspension.
3. Isiah Pacheco
Another game, another week where the concerns over Isiah Pacheco possibly getting benched for Kareem Hunt or Brashard Smith are proven silly. He led Kansas City in carries versus Detroit, rushing 12 times compared to Hunt's six. Smith went without a run against the Lions.
He averaged an impressive 4.3 yards per carry for a total of 52, but didn't really have any explosive plays. He was targeted three times, catching one ball for no gain. He's still a sketchy flex play at best this season, but he's certainly the most reliable running back from KC.
Find us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to get all our fantasy takeaways after each Chiefs game this season.
Click here to let us know your thoughts on the Chiefs' fantasy performances versus the Lions when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.