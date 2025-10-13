3 Intriguing Fantasy Stats from Chiefs Win Over Lions
As expected, the Kansas City Chiefs' offense has looked completely different with Xavier Worthy in the lineup as opposed to their struggles in the three games without him this year. There was a lot of optimism that they could be explosive on the attack in the 2025 NFL season, but Worthy's dislocated shoulder in the opener kept that from coming to fruition for the first few weeks.
Since his return, this offense has been virtually unstoppable, averaging over 31 points per game in that span. The defense has been a pleasant surprise this year, including their performance in Week 6's 30-17 win over the Detroit Lions. With both sides of the ball clicking, the Chiefs might be able to reclaim their rightful spot atop the NFL power rankings soon enough.
Rashee Rice's suspension has now been lifted, and the world will soon see how potent this offense can be at full strength in the Chiefs' next game versus the Las Vegas Raiders. His arrival could wholly change the outlook of this attack for the better and flip this team's fantasy prospects moving forward.
Chiefs offense looking different
1. Patrick Mahomes - 10 rushes
One silver lining from the Kansas City Chiefs' abysmal first three games was that they forced Patrick Mahomes to turn to his legs more. Even with Xavier Worthy back now, the two-time MVP has been happy to tuck the ball and pick up yards on the ground whenever he has the opportunity. Head Coach Andy Reid has been thrilled with the development, too, as some of Mahomes' 10 rushes were by design.
He finished with 32 yards and a touchdown as a ball-carrier. Mahomes looks like he'd be a top-tier fantasy quarterback this year even if he wasn't running the ball, but his ability to scramble and create on designed rushes significantly raises both the floor and his ceiling for his scoring output.
2. Brashard Smith - zero carries
Unlike Mahomes, Chiefs rookie running back Brashard Smith had zero designed carries against the Detroit Lions. He was active in the passing game, though, catching three balls for 21 yards. But his lack of usage on the ground is a testament to the fact that the concern over Isiah Pacheco's status as RB1 was a bit overblown.
Pacheco played 77 percent of Kansas City's offensive snaps, and outcarried both Kareem Hunt and Smith 12 to six. He still didn't have a good fantasy day, but the volume will be there for him to capitalize if he can break off some explosive runs or find the end zone. He also logged three targets as a receiver but only came down with one catch for no gain.
3. Xavier Worthy - four targets
There's a reason that Xavier Worthy wasn't a slam-dunk top pick in fantasy drafts this year, even with Rashee Rice set to serve an extended suspension. Worthy isn't Rice or Tyreek Hill. While he's an incredible player who's capable of dropping bombs in any given fantasy week, he simply doesn't have the consistency necessary to be an elite option there.
With Rice set to return next game, Worthy's usage could look even spottier moving forward. The time to sell high on him might have already passed. He might simply be a flex option with a lofty ceiling for the remainder of the season.
Find us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to get all our key fantasy stats after each Chiefs game this year.
Click here to let us know your thoughts on these numbers from Chiefs versus Lions when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.