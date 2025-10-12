Chiefs-Lions Live Game Thread
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- To see the live game thread, scheduled to kick off at 7:20 p.m. CT (8:20 p.m. ET), check back here at that time.
Justin Herbert, Ladd McConkey and the Chargers pulled it off on Sunday afternoon. They connected on a 42-yard pass with 34 seconds left, setting up Cameron Dicker’s game-winning field goal. They made what Patrick Mahomes said this week the Chiefs need to get back to executing: Game-winning plays.
The Chiefs will get that opportunity on Sunday night, and they’ll have their work cut out for them against the Lions. Detroit leads the NFL with 34.8 points per game.
To help in last-minute preparations, check out the weekly Starting 11 game preview and Broadcast Boards.
A few appetizers
Fans will notice game elements related to the NFL’s 17th annual Crucial Catch initiative, with the goal of amplifying the importance of screening for numerous types of cancer. In partnership with the American Cancer Society, the NFL has impacted 1.9 million lives and raised more than $3 million for cancer research over the last two decades.
Grace Kinstler, a season 19 finalist on American Idol, will perform the national anthem.
At halftime, the Chiefs will welcome Kansas City’s own Lost Wax Band, which will perform as seven ribbon flags are carried by 80 season-ticket members to represent seven cancer survivors.
