Chiefs Seek Statement Win in Potential Game of the Week
The Kansas City Chiefs are sitting at 2-3 after five weeks of the 2025 NFL season. However, they're viewed differently from any other team with the same record this year. Since Xavier Worthy's return from a dislocated shoulder, the Chiefs' attack has looked absolutely explosive, led by an MVP-level performance from Patrick Mahomes.
With the defense showing some promise in the first third of the campaign and the offense back to its usual antics, the expectation is that Kansas City will reclaim its rightful place in the league's upper echelon. Once Rashee Rice's six-week suspension is lifted, this team could reach new, even loftier heights.
However, despite all of the dangerous potential the Chiefs hold, they've yet to notch a statement win this season. They had a chance to upend the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars on the road for Monday Night Football, but ended up just short, 31-28. Now, they have another chance to announce their arrival as contenders once again in Week 6, with a marquee victory over the Detroit Lions.
Chiefs slightly favored over Lions in Week 6
The Detroit Lions have been one of the best teams on both sides of the ball this season. After taking a brutal loss to the Green Bay Packers in the opener, they've been on a tear, winning four games in a row with an average 19-point margin of victory. Through five weeks, they currently rank sixth in offensive yards, first in points, eighth in defensive yards, and 16th in points allowed.
Clearly, the Kansas City Chiefs have a tall task ahead of them in this upcoming matchup. However, they're still slightly favored at home, reflecting the optimism that this team has earned despite their middling 2-3 start to the year.
Not only are the odds leaning toward KC, but it seems that the consensus is too. Three out of five editors on NFL.com's panel picked the Chiefs over the Lions. Dan Parr outlined why he thinks Patrick Mahomes and company will pull it out, 30-28:
"I don't feel good about picking against the Lions. They have looked like the best team in the league for a month now, while the Chiefs are trying to regroup on a short week after Monday night's soul-crushing loss in Jacksonville. Teams coming off an MNF defeat this season are 0-6, but maybe this is where the streak ends. There were glimmers of hope, even in bitter defeat, for the reigning AFC champions."
"The offense is moving in the right direction, with the Patrick Mahomes-led passing game improving since Xavier Worthy returned from injury in Week 4. Kansas City has scored 28 or more points in back-to-back games for the first time since late in the 2022 season. I'm expecting the Chiefs to continue at that pace against a Detroit defense that is badly beaten up at cornerback right now. Now, the question is whether Steve Spagnuolo can get his group to tighten up — especially against the run — at least enough for the team to win a shootout at home. I'll believe for at least one more week."
Find us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to get all our picks for each Chiefs game this year.
Click here to let us know your thoughts on the Chiefs' chances versus the Lions when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.