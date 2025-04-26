Chiefs Draft Pick Nohl Williams Sounds Off After Selection
The Kansas City Chiefs decided to use their second third-round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to take cornerback Nohl Williams out of California. The franchise must see something shining with Williams, as they traded up 10 spots to draft him on Friday night.
In exchange for the Chiefs moving up to spot 85, rather than 95, they sent the New England Patriots their original pick (95) and a 2026 fourth-round draft pick. Williams has shown a ton of improvement over his collegiate years and is ready to make his impact known when he officially heads to Kansas City.
Following his selection, the newest Chief addressed the media and revealed he is looking forward to playing for the franchise.
"I felt like there was a good chance of me getting drafted, but to the Chiefs, it wasn't in my mind," Williams said. "I'm just happy to be a Chief now."
Leading the nation in interceptions last season, Williams says that has always just been a big part of how he plays the game of football.
"It comes from being consistent on the jugs and practicing my ball skills in practice," the newest Chief addition said. "Making sure my eyes are in the right spot, my feet are nice and clean, and tight. I just gotta learn from guys like Trent McDuffie, other guys in the room for sure, and come to work every day and keep perfecting my craft."
Describing himself as a physical corner, the Chiefs, and mainly defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, are getting a guy who is willing to learn and hone his craft in any way, shape, or form.
Williams collected 105 total tackles during his time in California, as well as 69 solo tackles, nine interceptions, and seven of which came just last season. The Chiefs are getting a player who is willing to put in the work, and that's sometimes all you can ask for from a player of his skill level.
"They believe in my skills to translate to the next level, so I can only repay them just by giving them my all and wanting to get that playbook down."
