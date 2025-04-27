Grading the Chiefs' Late Round Addition of Brashard Smith
The Kansas City Chiefs rounded out a solid draft haul, adding running back Brashard Smith. Ayrton Ostly of USA TODAY gave the Chiefs' addition of Brashard Smith an A-.
"Kansas City could use more speed in the backfield and get exactly that with Smith. The SMU product is a threat in the open field with the ball in his hands and a proven receiver out of the backfield. He'll make for an ideal complement to Isaiah Pacheco in the Chiefs' backfield,"
Ostly said.
The Chiefs took running back Brashard Smith in the seventh round, potentially adding another running back to their backfield. With the Chiefs' running back-by-committee approach to the running back position, Smith can eventually make it on the field for the Chiefs.
Keith Sanchez of the Draft Network said Smith "demonstrates two distinct styles depending on the scheme—gap or zone. In a gap scheme, Smith showcases quick processing and excellent vision once he receives the handoff. He rapidly identifies lanes and creases in the line of scrimmage, using his lateral agility and jump cuts to reach the hole.
"Once he finds an opening, Smith accelerates through it with remarkable speed, consistently gaining positive yardage. His explosive vertical running allows him to quickly accumulate yards, and at the second and third levels of the defense, Smith's top-end speed enables him to outrun defenders’ angles. In the open field, Smith is a threat to leave everyone behind in a footrace to the end zone.
"Smith also excels as a receiver in the passing game. He has natural hands and is effective on traditional running back routes out of the backfield. Thanks to his quickness and ability to start and stop on a dime, Smith presents a matchup problem for most linebackers and is challenging to cover in open space. He can be utilized in the screen game, catching bubble screens and leveraging his elusiveness in the open field. Additionally, Smith has the versatility to motion out of the backfield and line up in the slot, running short, quick-hitting routes to get open and use his athleticism to gain additional yardage."
