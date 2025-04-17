Why Tre Harris Will Be the Right Pick for Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have to do something to get more help for the best quarterback in the National Football League, Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes, even with being the best in the league, still cannot do it all on his own. That is what they needed last season, but it was getting overlooked because they were winning games. But when he needed it the most, it was not there.
Mahomes would be the first to say that the team does a good job of getting the right players in place, especially for the offense, but we all know if they have an above-average playmaker at the wide receiver position, this offense would look a whole lot different. Mahomes needs guys on the outside to make plays for him as he gets them the ball.
Last season, with all the injuries, Mahomes did not have the full core of wide receivers he or the team would of liked to have on the field. One player that stepped up tremendously was rookie receiver Xavier Worthy. Worthy had to become the number one receiver and he answered the call. Now the Chiefs need to build from that.
Worthy is a speedy receiver who can stretch the field for the offense. And the Chiefs moved up to get him in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Now they can select around talented receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft and it does not have to be in the first round.
The Chiefs can pick up talented receiver Tre Harris out of Ole Miss in the second round of the draft. He would bring the Chiefs a receiver who can win the 50/50 balls and, with his good route running, he can be a solid receiver on short passes or intermediate passes.
"Size/speed wideout who returned to school in 2024 and improved his game heading into this year’s draft. He’s primarily a first- and third-level target, mixing a barrage of hitches and slants with go routes and posts. He’s fast enough to win over the top and talented with the ball in his hands to stretch short throws into longer yardage," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
"His route-running and contested-catch success both took an upturn, but they still need work at the pro level. Of greater concern might be a second consecutive season of time missed due to injury. Harris might be capable of expanding his route tree a bit, but he looks locked in as an “X” receiver with big-game potential and a future home as a WR2."
