5 Prospects Who Make Sense For Chiefs on Day 2
The Kansas City Chiefs finished the first night of the NFL Draft off with their dream selection of Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons after trading back one spot with the Philadelphia Eagles. The team acquired an additional fifth-round pick for Saturday to add to their now five selections in Day 3.
Kansas City and general manager Brett Veach addressed a critical need at left tackle with Simmons, arguably the top player at his position when healthy and turning into a potential steal in this draft class. Now, it’s time for the rest of the selection show to commence and for the Chiefs to continue their pursuit of new additions to the roster.
Let’s look at five prospects who make sense for the Chiefs on Night 2 of the draft.
Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson
Just yesterday, I wrote about if the Chiefs could draft Henderson in the first round after meeting with him on a virtual call days before the start of the draft. Now, he is still a possibility for them at No. 63. Henderson offers adequate explosive capabilities that could bring another added element to the running back room as well as an ample pass-catching skill set to balance with.
South Carolina iDL T.J. Sanders
Interior defensive line is still a need that will likely be addressed in Day 2. Sanders is a player who brings plenty of juice and quickness to put opposing blockers on skates. His play strength and power at the point of attack make him a potential high–ceiling possibility and someone who could one day succeed Chris Jones as the All-Pro gets closer to the end of his career.
Toledo iDL Darius Alexander
A versatile and explosive lineman in the trenches, Alexander is an intriguing possibility at No. 63 or No. 66. His first-step is ample to create penetration and stack-shed ability quickly while his power and non-stop motor give him an exciting skill set that allows him to make an immediate Day 1 impact in the NFL. The Chiefs will have to look past Alexander being an older prospect but that should have little impact on how he performs at the next level.
Oregon TE Terrance Ferguson
Finding Travis Kelce’s successor should be a priority for the Chiefs in Day 2 with three selections in the Top 100. One player that makes sense here is Terrance Ferguson, a productive pass-catcher from Oregon who provides ample athletic ability and ball skills along with a nice skill set as a blocker and run-after-catch player.
South Carolina EDGE rusher Kyle Kennard
Kennard is another traits-y prospect with good mass and length to be an effective rotational and developmental starter at the next level. He’s an explosive player with the speed to win the edge and length and power to soften and set the edge if needed. He has a somewhat raw skill set as a player, but provides an already solid one to make an impact early in his career.
