Will the Chiefs Draft a RB in the First Round?
The NFL Draft will be officially underway this evening at 8 PM in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The first round will last deep into the night, sometimes finishing just before or after midnight and for teams selecting towards the back end of the first round, it means a lot of waiting but keen eyes if a top player on their board begins to fall. That is where the Kansas City Chiefs currently sit with the No. 31 overall selection.
The Chiefs are the reigning AFC champions and remain a favorite to win Super Bowl LX next season, but they must address some key areas in the trenches before confidence oozes from the franchise going into the summer.
Defensive line, the left side of the offensive line, defensive back, a successor to Travis Kelce, and running back are some of the key needs for the Chiefs ahead of tonight’s first round. Most of these areas will be addressed at some point over the next couple of days in the seven-round process, but one area sticks out as a possibility early in the selection process.
Running backs Isiah Pacheco, Elijah Mitchell, and Kareem Hunt are all in the final year of their current contracts, presenting Kansas City with no true long-term option through 2025. This year’s class offers a deep group of talented running back prospects that could see playing time quickly, especially on a team that rotates their runners consistently.
ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday that the Chiefs had met with Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson through a virtual call, stating that the former Buckeyes standout is considered a “riser” and Kansas City is doing some late pre-draft homework on the tailback.
Could Henderson, who projects as a potential Top 64 selection, be the Chiefs' first-round choice at No. 31?
The last time they took a running back in the first round, it didn’t workout so well with Clyde Edwards-Helaire, but Henderson is a tailback with a similar running style to Pacheco with how hard he works downhill along with the explosive capability, vision, and pass-catching ability that has made the latter a valuable member of the roster.
Henderson would give Kansas City their long-term piece at tailback along with the insurance if Pacheco tests free agency next offseason. If he doesn’t, the Chiefs could have a wicked potential one-two punch in the backfield.
The franchise is better off taking the best player available or trading out of the first round if it becomes a viable choice later in the evening. Whichever direction they go, the Chiefs will likely remain contenders because of their star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and great front office and coaching staff.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.