Analyst Drops Chiefs Dynasty Comparison With Interesting Takes
Is the Kansas City Chiefs' dynasty over? That's been the story of the offseason following the embarrassing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. However, the Chiefs are still the most decorated AFC franchise since the turn of the decade, or since Patrick Mahomes became the starting quarterback, for that matter.
Going into the regular season, the Chiefs will look to silence their doubters by putting together another season that sends them to the playoffs. At the end of the day, the Chiefs losing the Super Bowl doesn't mean the dynasty is over, but if the Chiefs miss the playoffs in 2025, it very well could be.
Analyst Nick Wright broke down the most recent dynasty in the NFL in the New England Patriots and compared their stretch of success to that of the Chiefs. Bringing up several solid points, Wright lays out why he believes the dynasty in Kansas City is impossible to say is over.
- "Lost their first playoff game. 06 lost in round two. 07 lost the Super Bowl. 08 missed the playoffs. 09 and 0 and 2010 lost before the Super Bowl. 2011 lost in the Super Bowl. 2012, 2013 lost before the Super Bowl. '14 won the Super Bowl. '15 lost in conference title game. '16 won the Super Bowl. '17 lost the Super Bowl. '18 won the Super Bowl. 19 lost in round one. So if we want to do that as one long dynasty, then it's going to be impossible to say the Chiefs dynasty is over," Wright said on What's Wright.
- " If you consider the Patriots one long dynasty, the Patriots went a decade without winning a Super Bowl. The Chiefs have gone 16 months. And so that part's just ridiculous. It's just, fundamentally ridiculous to say I'm declaring it dead when the Chiefs are in the midst of or just completed, I guess you would say, the greatest three-year stretch in the history of the league."
If the Chiefs somehow fall shy of the playoffs this season, then dynasty concerns are valid. However, the franchise has proven over and over again since Mahomes has been the quarterback that once they make the playoffs, they're Super Bowl contenders until proven otherwise.
