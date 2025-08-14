Analyst Chimes in on the Fate of the Chiefs’ Dynasty
The Kansas City Chiefs want to keep their dynasty going. The Chiefs' Super Bowl window is open, but this offseason, there has been a lot of talk outside of the building that the Chiefs are done. They still have a good team, and now they will have to prove that their team is back and better.
When it comes down to the Kansas City Chiefs, they are playing for one thing and one thing only in a National Football League season, and that is a Super Bowl. Anything less than that is not considered a successful season in their books. A lot of it has to do with the fact that they know they have the best quarterback in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes and the best head coach in Andy Reid leading the way.
The team is still reeling from their loss in Super Bowl LIX last season, a game the Chiefs would prefer to forget. From the start, they had little chance of winning against the Philadelphia Eagles, as they got outmatched in every aspect.
However, they plan to use this painful experience as motivation for the entire 2025 NFL season. They are determined not to endure the disappointment of reaching the biggest game again without winning.
The Chiefs have done things this offseason to make sure they do not have the same problems that they did a year ago. The Chiefs always do a good job of doing that in the offseason. But sleeping on the Chiefs is something people usually end up regretting.
One analyst gave his take on the Chiefs dynasty.
Chiefs Dynasty
"So when everyone, and myself included, says the dynasty is over in Kansas City starting this year," said Colin Cowherd on The Herd. "It does not mean that they are not going to be great. It does not mean that they will not get to another Super Bowl. It does not mean, winning is over. But they only hoist one, and Mahomes is older and more expensive. There is one Travis Kelce, and he is probably in his last season. Chris Jones is not getting any younger."
"And the truth is that Mahomes' coach is 67, and I love Andy Reid, but the chance of him lasting six to seven more years is probably very small.
