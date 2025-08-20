Fantasy Drafters Warned Against Underrating Chiefs Star
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking for an offensive resurgence in the 2025 NFL season. Over the last two years, they took a step back on that side of the ball, partly by choice, but also due to necessity. This season, it looks like they'll need their offense to return to form if they're to be a top Super Bowl contender again.
Between the departures of Justin Reid, Tershawn Wharton, and Derrick Nnadi, among others, Kansas City has quite a few question marks now along its defense. While it's still expected to be a solid unit, led by DT Chris Jones, the Chiefs will find it difficult to win games if their offense performs like it did in 2023 and 2024.
On the plus side, there is reason for optimism that Patrick Mahomes can lead a top attack again in 2025. Kansas City has a deep receiving corps with plenty of potential playmakers, featuring Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. In addition, improved health certainly raises the ceiling for the Chiefs' offensive capabilities this season.
Fantasy expert predicts a big year for Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco in 2025
One of the primary reasons for optimism surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs' offense is the return of Isiah Pacheco. He started his NFL career off strong, totaling 1,765 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 375 carries in his first two seasons. He also proved to be a legitimate threat in the passing game, catching 57 balls for another 374 yards and two scores in that span.
That made him an enticing fantasy prospect for the 2024 season. Unfortunately, his drafters were burned when he suffered a broken leg after just two games. He was able to return to the field in Week 13, but didn't look nearly as explosive for the Chiefs following the injury.
That's changed this past offseason, with Isiah Pacheco looking every bit the dangerous playmaker he was before fracturing his fibula, if not even stronger and faster. Yahoo Sports' Justin Boone believes it would be a mistake to pass on Kansas City's fourth-year running back this season:
"I think people were worried with all the backs that they brought in there, having Kareem Hunt from last year, bringing in Elijah Mitchell, drafting Brashard Smith, who has this pass-catching skill set, that that was going to turn into some really ugly committee, where I'm not sure that's going to be the case."
"We're one year removed from Pacheco being a top-15 fantasy back on a per-game basis. Last year, people felt burned, but he was injured. He was not the same player when he came back from that injury. Now it looks like he's healthy. It looks like he's going to be back and scoring a lot of touchdowns."
Yahoo projects that Pacheco will finish the 2025 season with 175 carries and 31 receptions for 952 combined yards and seven touchdowns for a total of 1,025 full PPR fantasy points.
