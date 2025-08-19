Betting Odds Predict Chiefs Star's Best Days Are Behind Him
The Kansas City Chiefs made it to their third straight Super Bowl last season. Pundits repeatedly suggested that the end of the team's dynasty was impending, amid some severe offensive regression, but the Chiefs kept on proving them wrong throughout their 15-2 finish in 2024. However, the detractors did receive some vindication when the Philadelphia Eagles blew Kansas City out, 40-22, in the championship.
Now, the Chiefs have to prove that their Super Bowl performance was just one bad game coming at the worst time possible, rather than a glaring signal of the beginning of the end. Most of the focus will be on how Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City's offense can bounce back in the 2025 NFL season.
The quarterback was characteristically clutch throughout last year's campaign, but the team was undoubtedly carried by its defense. The Chiefs allowed the fourth-fewest points and the ninth-fewest yards in the league in 2024, led by a top-eight rushing defense featuring six-time Pro Bowl DT Chris Jones.
Chiefs' Chris Jones given longshot odds for 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year
Per usual, Chris Jones was the linchpin for the Kansas City Chiefs' defense in 2024. He earned a third straight First-Team All-Pro honor after racking up 37 combined tackles, nine for losses, and 20 quarterback hits. His performance led to him finishing 17th in Defensive Player of the Year voting last season.
While Kansas City's defense as a unit had one of its best showings in the modern era in 2024, Jones individually took a step back. He still produced at an elite rate, but his 5.0 sacks were the lowest mark of his career since his rookie season.
If it weren't for the presence of the Los Angeles Rams' former defensive tackle, Aaron Donald, Chris Jones would likely be known as the NFL's best DT in the last decade. With Donald gone, there had been hope that Jones might finally get the recognition he deserved, but that hasn't been the case, at least in terms of league awards.
His closest finish for DPOY came in 2022, when he ranked third in voting behind Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and the winner, San Francisco 49ers EDGE Nick Bosa.
This year, Jones isn't anticipated to be among the top contenders for the award either. FanDuel currently has him at +4700, 17th in the NFL. The top three picks consist of the Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt (+850), Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson (+700), and Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons (+600).
