Mahomes, Reid Preview ESPN Original Docuseries Premiering Thursday
Five years after Arrowhead Stadium opened, Fleetwood Mac released a song called The Chain. After five Super Bowl berths in six years and nine consecutive AFC West titles, that track is now the anthem of the modern-day Kansas City Chiefs.
“And if you don’t love me now,” the lyrics read, “you will never love me again.”
The Chiefs are who they are. Everyone knows it, including producers of The Kingdom. The six-episode ESPN original docuseries chronicles the team’s dramatic pursuit of an unprecedented three straight Super Bowl titles during the 2024 season. It premieres Thursday.
And while that pursuit ended in a blowout loss to the Eagles on the world’s stage, consider this: Titanic was the highest-grossing motion picture of all time ($2.26 billion) from its release in 1997 until Avatar eclipsed it in 2009. People knew the ending, but they still watched the journey.
Mahomes is a big fan
“It’s a great documentary, and obviously the season was part of it,” Patrick Mahomes said Thursday. “But it’s great to see the history of the Kansas City Chiefs. I saw stuff that I didn’t even know, and I thought I knew everything about the Chiefs.
“The Hunt family, the Chiefs, Disney — they all did it the right way. And for them to let me be a part of it in some way was really cool for me.”
The Hunt family -- which coined the term Super Bowl in the late 1960s -- was also influential concerning Andy Reid’s participation. The head coach’s initial reaction wasn’t exactly positive. But when owner Clark Hunt approached Reid and asked him to join the Hard Knocks-style documentary – for a full season, not simply training camp – Reid quickly warmed to the idea.
“Our owner asked me to do it,” Reid said with a wry smile. “So, it’s not really my idea. But he’s my boss, so I jumped in on it. If I’m going in, I’m going all-in.”
Indeed, he did. In fact, one clip in the official trailer – which already has 1.1 million views on YouTube – shows Reid in a moment of emotional transparency, explaining his love for the game.
That love for the game also details both the franchise’s infancy, when Lamar Hunt steered the AFL franchise from its Dallas roots to a Super Bowl IV win in 1969. Starring roles belong to legendary head coach Hank Stram and treasured quarterback Len Dawson.
The world's most recognized brand
It also details how President Mark Donovan has moved the franchise toward a bright future, explaining that the Chiefs don’t simply want to overtake the Cowboys as America’s Team. The Chiefs want their brand to become the most recognized around the world.
According to the press release, all six episodes will premiere on ESPN+ and Disney+ on Thursday, while Episodes 1 & 2 will debut on ESPN beginning at 8 p.m. CT. Produced by Words + Pictures in association with Skydance Sports, NFL Films, 2PM Productions and Foolish Club Studios, the docuseries originates from the same network that released The Last Dance, chronicling the Michael Jordan-era Chicago Bulls.
“Now we’re back to football,” Mahomes added, “but cool to see stuff like that done. I’ve loved those documentaries my whole entire life. Seeing how the bread is buttered, it was really cool.”
