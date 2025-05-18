NFL Expert Makes Truly Bold Prediction for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have won significantly more than they have lost over the past five years or so. However, they have lost two Super Bowls in that span, which has led to an offseason filled with the Chiefs doing all they can to solidify weaknesses on their roster before the start of the season.
Adam Teicher of ESPN listed his one big takeaway from a Chiefs' schedule that is filled with several notable games this upcoming season, as the Chiefs continue to be the league's golden goose. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs continue to be arguably the most-watched team in the lague.
"The [Denver] Broncos will sweep the two-game season series from the Chiefs for the first time since 2014. Denver has been all the Chiefs could handle in the four games between the teams since Sean Payton was hired as Broncos coach. The Chiefs managed a two-game split by blocking a field-goal attempt on the last play of their Week 10 game in Kansas City. Denver broke a 16-game losing streak to the Chiefs in 2023 and routed the Chiefs 38-0 in Week 18 last season, albeit against an opponent that rested Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones and other starters for the playoffs," Teicher said.
While the Chiefs are one of the best teams in the league, and most expect them to still have one of the best records in the National Football League, Teicher believes the Chiefs will have to work up until the very end of the season to secure their playoff spot.
"That's a tough thing to predict in any case, but the Chiefs' schedule looks too demanding for them to get what amounts to a bye in the final game. The Chiefs might well claim a 10th straight AFC West championship, and if they do, expect them to have to work right up to the end of the regular season to get it," Teicher said.
The Chiefs will likely be in the running through the playoffs this upcoming season. Although it would be fair to believe the Chiefs can go all the way, anything is possible.
