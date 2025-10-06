Chiefs-Jaguars Live Game Thread
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- To see the live game thread, scheduled to kick off at 7:15 p.m. CT (8:15 p.m. ET), check back here at that time.
View the inactives for tonight's game here.
Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said this week that one word jumped off the film when he began preparing for Jacksonville this week: Opportunistic. Entering this week, the Jaguars’ defense had created more opportunities than any other NFL team, thanks to their league-leading 13 takeaways.
“On the back end, there's a lot of tipped footballs. Sometimes those tipped footballs are at the line of scrimmage with D-linemen. Some of these that you're seeing are in the intermediate levels.
“And I think what's impressive is then these DBs, safeties, corners, even linebackers, they adjust well to the ball. And then they, instead of dropping the interception, they make the play.”
The Chiefs began consistently making plays last week in a big win over Baltimore. Whether Kansas City can continue to be aggressive and continue to protect the ball will go a long way toward determining which team wins on Monday Night Football.
Viewing options
Click here to see all the ways to watch, listen to and stream the game, depending on where you’re getting the contest.
To help in last-minute preparations, check out our weekly Starting 11 game preview and Broadcast Boards.
Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI is always free and always available for the best news and info; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, tell us what concerns you most about Monday’s game by visiting our Facebook page (here).