Kansas City Chiefs visit Jacksonville Jaguars in AFC battle to close Week 5.

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah (Ga.) helicopter interdiction tactical squadron MH-65 Dolphin helicopters perform a flyover before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- To see the live game thread, scheduled to kick off at 7:15 p.m. CT (8:15 p.m. ET), check back here at that time.

View the inactives for tonight's game here.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said this week that one word jumped off the film when he began preparing for Jacksonville this week: Opportunistic. Entering this week, the Jaguars’ defense had created more opportunities than any other NFL team, thanks to their league-leading 13 takeaways.

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) catches a bobbled ball by San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) for an interception during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

“On the back end, there's a lot of tipped footballs. Sometimes those tipped footballs are at the line of scrimmage with D-linemen. Some of these that you're seeing are in the intermediate levels.

“And I think what's impressive is then these DBs, safeties, corners, even linebackers, they adjust well to the ball. And then they, instead of dropping the interception, they make the play.”

The Chiefs began consistently making plays last week in a big win over Baltimore. Whether Kansas City can continue to be aggressive and continue to protect the ball will go a long way toward determining which team wins on Monday Night Football.

Viewing options

Click here to see all the ways to watch, listen to and stream the game, depending on where you’re getting the contest.

To help in last-minute preparations, check out our weekly Starting 11 game preview and Broadcast Boards.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) celebrates with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) after a play during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

