Chiefs Kingdom Reacts to Monday Night Football Loss to Jaguars
The Kansas City Chiefs are on the road in week five of the NFL season, going up against the Jacksonville Jaguars, in a game that can be a statement for Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the team.
A win against this impressive Jaguars defense would prove any Chiefs doubters wrong, and in a week where Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills went down, this is a must-win game for the Chiefs to make their stake in the greater landscape of the AFC and NFL.
Chiefs Kingdom Reacts
First Half
The Jaguars started on offense, and it led to a quick three-and-out for the Chiefs' defense. The Chiefs' offense has started out with three straight passes to begin the game, asserting their will and trying to get their passing game started early.
The game started out with both offenses having to punt the ball, but a statement drive by the Chiefs resulted in them getting on the board first. Things got chippy between Hollywood Brown and a Jaguars defender, something to monitor for the rest of the game.
In response, the Jaguars put together a good drive of their own, sprinkled in with a mix of runs and passes. The last play of the first quarter sees a rush of no yards from Travis Etienne Jr. as the Jaguars start the second quarter with the ball in the red zone.
In a drive that looked destined for points, the Jaguars go for it on fourth-and-goal after the Chiefs' defense held them in check. The result? George Karlaftis is recovering from a fumble after Nick Bolton punches it out.
Clearly, the Chiefs knew the stakes heading into this game. Their offense has been firing on all cylinders, and their explosiveness is unlike anything we've seen in 2025. They went 97 yards in less than two minutes, capped off with a Mahomes touchdown run.
The Jaguars responded to a quick scoring drive from the Chiefs' offense with a long touchdown drive of their own. This drive was highlighted by Trevor Lawrence's rushing ability, able to continue the drive on crucial third downs, and the Jaguars cut the lead down to seven.
Second Half
Though the Chiefs started the half with the ball, it was the Jaguars that kicked off the scoring in the second half. Lawrence connected with Travis Hunter on a big play, and it resulted in Lawrence running in to tie the game.
The Jaguars are shifting the momentum to their side. In the red zone, Mahomes was picked off, and it resulted in a 99-yard pick-six for Devin Lloyd. The Jaguars are now leading for the first time in this game.
The Chiefs needed to bounce back with points, but instead, their drive stalled out and they needed to punt. The Jaguars have a chance to make this game harder for the Chiefs if they can stack even more points.
Just when the Chiefs needed a shot in the arm, Lawrence throws a ball, and it's intercepted by Trent McDuffie. The Chiefs are immediately put in the red zone, and this is exactly what they needed to get back into the game.
Their trip red zone results in a touchdown run by Kareem Hunt. They take advantage of a turnover, but also a missed call by the refs on their interception, which has changed the outlook of this game dramatically.
The Jaguars kicked a 52-yard field goal to take a three-point lead, and the fourth quarter is winding down. This is a game that will come to the wire, and it has Chiefs Kingdom nervous.
The Chiefs marched down the field, and it resulted in another touchdown run for Kareem Hunt. The Chiefs are leaving it up to their defense to win this game for them.
The Jaguars barrel into the red zone in a hurry, and once they're there, the Chiefs commit a brutal pass interference penalty to reset their downs and get them in a position to win the game. Lawrence is able to get into the end zone to make it a three point game; the Chiefs still have all three timeouts.
The Chiefs lost to the Jaguars in week five, a disappointing loss for Chiefs Kingdom. This loss to the Jaguars was marred by multiple penalties, and the Chiefs dropped to 2 - 3 in a game where a win was in hand.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts on the Chiefs' loss, and like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.