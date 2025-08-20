Recent Injury Increases These Two Rookies' Chances
The Kansas City Chiefs were plagued by the injury bug last season on the offensive side of the ball, but through the offseason thus far, it's the defense taking the blows. As recently reported by head coach Andy Reid, defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah will hit the injured reserve with a strained hamstring.
The former first-round pick looked to be coming into his own after an improved second season in Kansas City. Anudike-Uzomah played in 17 games for the Chiefs in 2024 and collected 27 total tackles, 16 solo tackles and had 2.5 quarterback sacks. With the injury, however, the Chiefs are going to need players to step up.
- "That's a tough thing," Reid said this past Monday of Anudike-Uzomah's injury. "He's worked hard. Any time [missed] for [an injury] is disappointing for him, I know, because he works so stinking hard."
While the injury wasn't what the Chiefs wanted, especially with the defense needing all the player pieces they can get, it's an opportunity for younger Chiefs on the roster to step up and fill in when needed for the role. Luckily for Kansas City, the franchise went out this offseason to address this type of situation.
The Rookies
The defensive end position is one of the more crucial positions in football. The Chiefs have starters at the position in George Karlaftis and Mike Danna, both veterans who are established. But with Anudike-Uzomah out, rookies Ashton Gillotte and Nate Matlack have a bigger chance to make an impact in 2025.
The Chiefs drafted Gillotte in the third-round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Louisville. While having a tight relationship with Karlaftis was likely to help his chances of success, Anudike-Uzomah's injury could kickstart how defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo decides to utilize him.
Gillotte still has much to learn, but with his God-give talents and coaching available in Kansas City, he could be a player to slide in at the position when needed in place of the ones.
As for Matlack, the former Pittsburgh Panther was recently signed by the Chiefs organization following another injury on the Chiefs' defense. Matlack may have a long road ahead of him to make a splash in the NFL, but with Anudike-Uzomah's injury, it wouldn't be surprising to see him become a needed depth piece for the position.
