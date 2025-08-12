Kansas City Chiefs Sign UDFA Following Injuries
In this episode, we break down the newest Kansas City Chiefs undrafted free agent addition following injuries on the defensive side of the ball.
To Watch Today's Episode, Click Here:
Below is head coach Andy Reid's press conference availability from the seventh of August, before the first preseason game of the season.
Q: On where Chukwuebuka Godrick fit in.
REID: “He’s (Chukwuebuka Godrick) actually doing a good job. Talking about Chu here. He’s actually doing a good job out there. He’s worked guard, he’s worked tackle, he’s trying to get into that flex position where he can help out and compete. But he’s having a good camp so far. Look forward to seeing him in the games.”
Q: Do you feel that Chukwuebuka Godrick is ready for the regular season?
REID: “Yeah well, he’s getting there for sure, yeah. Yeah, for sure. This will be a big, big camp for him as
we go."
Q: On leaving in players longer than one quarter.
REID: “Yeah, we’ll see. We’ll see how it goes. I’ll play that by ear, but you know probably not more than a
quarter.”
Q: On the decision to put the rookies in during the preseason games.
REID: “Yeah, so it’s important that they get in now, they’re in front of some bright lights, and it takes it up one more notch. Not quite the season, but you’re still in front of a big crowd, and I guess another team so your adrenaline level gets pushed to another level, and let’s see how we do.”
Q: Would you consider Rashee Rice’s injury minor?
REID: “It seems to be, but going to be cautious, cautious with that thing.”
Q: Did you invite Terrell Owens down?
REID: “I did, yeah. He was in town.”
Q: On Terrell Owens being at practice.
REID: “Listen, it’s great. It’s great to have him. I’ve watched him grow up and he’s a dad now. His son’s
with the 49ers doing a nice job. He’s got a daughter that is a heck of a volleyball player and you know, just watching people grow I think that’s a great position that I’m in to see that. And he’s got a good heart. T.O. has got a good heart.”
Q: What went into the decision to do the ESPN series?
REID: “Well our owner asked me to do it (laughter). So, I mean it’s not really my deal, but that’s, you know, he’s, my boss. And so, I jumped in on it. So, if I’m going in, I’m going in. I’m going to go all in.”
