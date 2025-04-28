Does This Chiefs UDFA Have Chance to Make the Roster?
Following the 2025 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs, much like other franchises in the National Football League, agreed to terms with undrafted free agents for the upcoming season. The Chiefs have added a slew of players to fill out the depth in areas that they see fit.
One player the Chiefs decided to bring into the franchise was linebacker Brandon George out of Pittsburgh. The former Pittsburgh Panther played his entire collegiate career with the program and had good enough numbers across the board to land him an opportunity to play football in the pros.
The Chiefs drafted seven players during the draft process, addressing both sides of the football. The addition of George allows the Chiefs some flexibility at the linebacker position, but the real question is if he has the chance to make the pro roster for the start of the 2025 NFL campaign.
Over his collegiate career, George totaled 196 total tackles from 2019 to 2024. He also totaled 90 solo tackles, four quarterback sacks, and forced three fumbles. Last season was his first time playing as a full-time starter, and naturally, he collected his best season yet.
Setting career highs in total tackles (80), solo tackles (29), and assisted tackles (51), George displayed enough to warrant the chance to play in the NFL. Holding a projection of being a seventh-round selection, George has a ton to prove before getting the chance to make the roster.
Having an impressive pro day, George must have turned heads with his performance. Totaling 28 reps on the 225-pound bench press and a 42.5-inch vertical jump, George had a showing like no other. When asked about his performance, this is what he had to say.
"I feel like I did well overall,” George said following his pro day workout.“I feel like I showed my athleticism. I feel like I showed that even though I’m 246 pounds that I can still move well for being that weight. Overall, I feel good with what I did today and I’m hoping everybody else does, too.”
Having the chance to pick the brain of veteran linebackers, George, should he have an impressive showing and development, could at some point crack the pro roster down the line.
While you're here, make sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.