Trey Smith is Set For Big Season in Contract Year
The Kansas City Chiefs have remained a championship contender for years because of their amazing quarterback play and coaching. However, a key part of their success since their Super Bowl appearance streak began in 2022 has been their offensive line, led by star center Creed Humphrey.
Humphrey is the best center in football and has remained as such since Jason Kelce's retirement. Lineup next to him is one of the best right guards in football, Trey Smith, who was once a projected first-round pick in 2021 before blood clots caused him to fall to the sixth round. While the accolades have yet to come, Smith has remained a powerful force in the trenches.
At 6-6, 322 pounds, Smith is a man amongst boys. He has remained consistent in his physical trench play with incredibly powerful hands and movement skills at his size. For all intents and purposes, he has become a concrete wall on the Chiefs' right side.
Smith was placed with the franchise tag this offseason, earning him an average annual salary of $23.4 million, easily the highest-paid player at his position for the season. Yet, he has not received a new contract from Kansas City general manager Brett Veach & Co., leading to him potentially playing on the franchise tag this season, unless he is paid by July.
This sets up Smith for another big pay day and an even bigger season, one that could earn him All-Pro or Pro Bowl honors, potentially another Lombardi Trophy, and even the new Protector of the Year given to the best offensive lineman starting this season. Smith is an absolute monster in the trenches and deserves to be paid as such. There is a great argument that he's currently the best guard on the planet ahead of Atlanta's Chris Lindstrom and Philadelphia's Landon Dickerson.
Smith is deserving of a new contract and he will likely solidify his spot as the highest-paid guard in league history at over $22 million per year. Even if it does sacrifice the possibility of securing other key players to long-term deals, Smith gives not just the Chiefs, but Patrick Mahomes at the best chance of success for years to come, especially as the star quarterback continues to get later into his 30s.
