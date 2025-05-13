Chiefs' Trey Smith Reveals Toughest Defender He's Ever Faced
The Kansas City Chiefs have had offensive guard Trey Smith since selecting him in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Since donning a Chiefs uniform, Smith has grown into one of the top offensive linemen in the National Football League, so much so that the Chiefs couldn't let him slip away.
Placing a franchise tag on Smith earlier this offseason, the Chiefs are looking to get back to the promised land one more time with Smith on the roster. His quarterback protection has been elite for several years, but even an elite guard like Smith can have troubles from time to time with defenders.
In a recent interview with New Rory and Mal, Smith was asked who the most difficult defender he has ever faced was, and his answer seems to check out across all boards.
"Aaron Donald," Smith said. "That dude, there's a reason he's going to be a first ballot (Hall of Famer) in my eyes and opinion. He's just completely different, the way he plays the game, mental approach."
"There are some guys you're able to get your hands on and shut them down, and it's over with. And some dudes it's like 'alright, he was different.' That guy (Donald) was different. So much respect to him."
Donald played with the Los Angeles Rams his entire NFL career before hanging up the cleats after the 2023 season. With Smith debuting with the Chiefs in 2021, he and Donald crossed paths from time to time, and when they did, Donald obviously made an impression.
With Rams head coach Sean McVay once trying to get Donald to come out of retirement, Smith is likely on the opposite side of that case. Not only would the NFL fans love to see Donald return to his dominant form, the Rams could use him to solidify their defense in hopes of a playoff run, something the Chiefs don't want to see.
Following the Chiefs' loss in this years Super Bowl, Smith and the rest of the offensive lineman will be looking to keep Mahomes protected enough to decrease the amounts of times he gets taken down.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.