Should Chiefs Add Veteran G to Solidify O-Line?
The Kansas City Chiefs' obvious main priority was adding more depth and consistency to their offensive line. Last season, several players played several spots on the line, further proving it needs help being solidified. Their offseason additions thus far have surely improved the offensive line from what they began with.
Addressing the need through both free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chiefs, at least on paper, look to be improved up front. The additions of Jaylon Moore, Josh Simmons, and Tremayne Anchrum are ones that stand out in an attempt to improve the offensive line. But should the Chiefs stop there?
Their offensive line was the downfall of their Super Bowl run last season. Getting exposed up front by the Philadelphia Eagles further proved that if Kansas City wants to keep its dynasty running, the troops up front have to be well reinforced. Lucky for the Chiefs, there are still options left to consider through free agency.
According to Brandon Austin of Pro Football Network's recent article titled "1 Remaining Free Agent Every NFL Team Should Sign Ahead of the 2025 Season," the Chiefs would look to add former Arizona Cardinal guard Will Hernandez.
"After getting beaten down in the Super Bowl by Philly, the Kansas City Chiefs entered the offseason needing to get stronger in the trenches on both sides of the ball," Austin wrote. "Kansas City’s offensive line was solid in 2024, finishing the year 12th in our rankings. Most of the starting spots heading into 2025 are solidified, but after trading Joe Thuney to the Bears in the offseason, there’s a question at the left guard position."
"After a somewhat rocky start to his career with the Giants, Will Hernandez has steadily improved over the years. His 2024 campaign unfortunately got cut short due to injury after just five games. During that stretch, he didn’t give up a single sack and allowed just a 5.1% pressure rate. He’s above average in pass protection and would be a solid depth piece at the very least."
As Austin stated, Hernandez was having a strong season for the Cardinals before his eventual injury. But, similar to the Chiefs' first-round pick Simmons, Hernandez is coming off an injury to the knee, which could impact the franchise's desire to add another player looking to rebound from a lower-body injury.
Given that the Cardinals were willing to let him walk, some would think that the injury could be more impactful than originally thought. However, if this is a move the Chiefs look to make, it will only happen if the Chiefs' medical team believes his recovery is on an upward trajectory.
