How Chiefs' Gardner Minshew Fares in Recent Rankings
The Kansas City Chiefs made several moves this offseason to ensure their team is better. They had to make some moves to improve on both sides of the ball because they do not want to be on the same side of how their season ended a year ago. The Chiefs knew they had to make those moves to improve the roster and be in a better position to be successful this season. It was an important offseason for the Chiefs, and some may say it was the most important in the Andy Reid era.
One move that most do not talk about when it comes to the Chiefs is their backup quarterback position. They address that position and that spot on the roster this offseason. The Chiefs are known to lean toward backup quarterbacks who are veterans. And this offseason, they got another one. Gardner Minshew II will serve as the backup quarterback for the Chiefs this season. Minshew comes with a lot of experience and starts in the NFL.
If anything were to happen to starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Minshew will have to step in and take over the Chiefs' offense. The Chiefs got him this offseason because they have trust in him to do that if his number is called. Minshew started games last season for the Chiefs' AFC West divisional rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, Minshew is going to try to be the best backup quarterback in the NFL.
Pro Football Network ranked Minshew as the 12th best backup quarterback in the NFL.
12) Gardner Minshew II, Kansas City Chiefs
When Minshew Mania ensued in Jacksonville, there was genuine belief that he was the future there for a second. He started 14 games in 2019, with 3,271 yards passing, and he threw 21 touchdowns to only six interceptions. He got a few chances again the last two years in Indianapolis and Las Vegas, but now he can get comfortable in a new role behind one of the greatest ever to do it.
Minshew will be a flare off the bench if ever needed, but I don't anticipate much run for the newest QB in Kansas City.
Minshew has been showing what he can do as the backup in training camp and this preseason.
