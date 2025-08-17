How This Chiefs Free Agent Signing Has Become Extra Trustworthy
The Kansas City Chiefs have the best quarterback in the National Football League in Patrick Mahomes. While some may not agree, Mahomes has been a top quarterback since he emerged in a Chiefs uniform. Going into his ninth campaign, though, even the best of the best needs backup.
The 2025 campaign will mark the first time since Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback for the Chiefs in 2018 that he will have a backup quarterback who is younger than him. Enter former Las Vegas Raider and newest backup quarterback behind Mahomes, Gardner Minshew.
Minshew has been all around the NFL, but landing as the Chiefs' backup proves something more than what it proves on the surface level. Minshew has seen time as both a starting quarterback and a backup, and given Mahomes is the best quarterback in the league, the Chiefs think very highly of Minshew to place him behind Mahomes.
While Minshew might not see a ton of time on the field during the regular season, depending on whether Mahomes is injured or the Chiefs have a commanding lead, he still remains valuable to the franchise. From what he's shown through two preseason games, Minshew looks to be a solid backup option for the Chiefs.
Against the Arizona Cardinals, the Chiefs' first preseason game opponent, Minshew settled in after Mahomes had a one-and-done night at the office. In six completions through nine attempts, Minshew threw for 54 passing yards and had a passer rating of 82.6, according to the official boxscore.
Most recently, the Chiefs sent Minshew out to be the starting quarterback against the Seattle Seahawks in their second preseason game. In that game, Minshew had seven completions in nine attempts, threw for 7 passing yards, and had a passer rating of 136.1.
Minshew's Attitude
Minshew wants to win at any cost this season. Whether that be with him getting limited reps and supporting Mahomes on the sideline, or becoming a locker room leader for not only the quarterback room, but the entire roster. He's felt this way since he arrived.
- "If there's any way I can help this team, whether it's on the scout team, whether it's helping Pat in meetings, whether it's just bringing good energy to practice, I look forward to just doing whatever I can to contribute and help this team win," Minshew said.
As always, be sure to check us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.