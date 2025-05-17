Special Session Held For Chiefs Stadium Plans
The Kansas City Chiefs got home-field advantage better than any other team in the National Football League. Arrowhead has been a staple for the Chiefs for a long time.
And playing there is like no other. No matter what is going on with the Chiefs, the fans always show up. We have seen the images and videos throughout the years of fans lining up many hours before the start of games, ready to cheer on the Chiefs.
The Chiefs have explored making a new stadium, and that has its ups and downs. Of course, the Chiefs do not want to give their full home-field advantage away, but the franchise is due for a new stadium.
On Friday, the Chiefs received more news from the state of Missouri about the plans for the new stadium.
"Missouri's governor said Friday that he will call the Legislature into a special session to consider incentives aimed at keeping the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals from moving to Kansas after lawmakers failed to pass a plan during their regular, annual session," said John Hanna of the Associated Press.
"Republican Gov. Mike Kehoe wants his state to help with a renovated or new stadium for pro football's Chiefs and with a new home venue for baseball's Royals. A Kansas law enacted last year authorizes state bonds for 70% of the cost of a new stadium, paying them off over 30 years with revenues from sports betting, Kansas Lottery ticket sales, and new sales and alcohol taxes."
"This is a huge economic development package," Kehoe told reporters during a news conference livestreamed from the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. "I'd like to see us make sure we can solidify our offer with legislative approval."
"The GOP-controlled Missouri House approved a Kehoe-backed bill Tuesday that would have allowed the state to issue bonds for up to half the cost of the stadium projects and allow tax credits of up to $50 million. But the Republican-controlled Senate abruptly ended its regular-session work Wednesday after a contentious fight over an anti-abortion measure, without taking up the stadium financing measure," added Hanna.
It is going to be interesting to see how Chiefs Kingdom reacts to the news and what they will say about the news plans.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.