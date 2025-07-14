Chiefs’ George Karlaftis Projected for Return to Form Season
The Kansas City Chiefs' defense was undervalued last season by the media. However, with offensive superstars in Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice, and many more, it makes sense as to why the Chiefs' defense gets overlooked. But in reality, the Kansas City defense was arguably the best part of its game.
Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo knows how to best use the men he's given on defense. With the hopes that the defense can either maintain its 2024 success or improve on it in 2025, one of the biggest contributors the franchise needs will be defensive end George Karlaftis.
Earlier this offseason, the Chiefs exercised a fifth-year option on Karlaftis, keeping him a member of the organization until the 2026 campaign. The former first-round pick has seen his fair share of ups and downs in his career thus far, and going into year four, he's hopeful of getting back to work.
Last season, Karlaftis played in 16 games for the Chiefs, yet took a step back in production from what he achieved in 2023. In 2023, the Chiefs' defensive end collected a career high 47 total tackles, sacked 10.5 quarterbacks, and earned his first and only career forced fumble.
In 2024, Karlaftis totaled 35 combined tackles and had eight quarterback sacks. While both are respectable, the Chiefs know there is more in Karlaftis' game than what was on display in 2025. So much so that ESPN's Mike Clay has high hopes for the 24-year-old.
Clay created his projections for the 2025 Chiefs roster, predicting how each will perform. In Karlaftis' category, Clay projects him to lead the defense in quarterback sacks with 9.5-10 and set a new career high in combined tackles with 49.
Clay also projects Karlaftis to rank as the 20th-best defensive end in the NFL and be a part of 901 defensive snaps. If Karlaftis can replicate tendencies that were seen from 2023 in 2025, the Chiefs' defense should be in good hands with Karlaftis on the defensive line.
The Chiefs have a difficult stretch to begin their campaign, but if they can replicate their defensive success once more, they could see their 10th division title in a row.
