Chiefs' Karlaftis Reveals Who He Wants to Sack in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs' defense deserves to be credited more. When fans think about the Chiefs, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid and tight end Travis Kelce quickly come to mind. While they all have their part in the Chiefs' success, the Kansas City defense keeps the offense in the games.
Last season, the Chiefs won several one-score games. While some like to call it luck, if you were to ask Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, the defense doesn't care if they're up by 20 or down by 20; they're going to go out and make their presence known.
One major contributor to the Chiefs' defense over the last few seasons has been defensive end George Karlaftis. Karlaftis, a former first-round draft pick, has been to the Super Bowl three times in as many years as he's been in the league. Even at his young age, he has become accustomed to winning.
The Chiefs exercised a fifth-year option on Karlaftis for the 2026 campaign, meaning Chiefs Kingdom will see Karlaftis don a Chiefs uniform for another two seasons. Throughout his career thus far with the Chiefs, Karlaftis has built quite a resume of quarterbacks taken down due to his manipulation.
Karlaftis recently joined SPEAK to discuss who the biggest quarterbacks he's sacked are, and who he has his sights on going into the new campaign.
"Tom Brady was the one guy I really, really wanted to get," Karlaftis said. "The guys I want to get now are the young guys. The up and coming stars. You always want to sack those quarterbacks who are pretty elusive."
"I've gotten Josh (Allen), I've gotten Lamar (Jackson). I'd say Jayden Daniels, he's a great player, and we play them this year. It would be great to get somebody like him."
Daniels and the Washington Commanders will take on the Chiefs in a "what could have been Super Bowl LIX matchup" in Week 8 of the regular season. Daniels was sacked 47 times last season and was sacked the sixth-most times in the NFL in 2024.
Karlaftis is coming off a season where he totaled eight quarterback sacks. With the goal of getting back to the playoffs, Chiefs Kingdom and the rest of the NFL fanbase should expect explosiveness from Karlaftis in year four.
