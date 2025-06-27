Karlaftis Reveals Another Motivator for the Chiefs
Only 50 edge rushers got invitations to the annual Sack Summit in Las Vegas. Only one played in the Super Bowl each of his first three seasons in the NFL.
George Karlaftis knows the rich history of Chiefs pass-rushers better than most. On top of that, owner Clark Hunt and head coach Andy Reid annually remind Karlaftis and every other Kansas City player – among other proud organizational accomplishments – which name is on the AFC championship trophy and why the Super Bowl is called the Super Bowl.
“History is a big part of our organization,” Karlaftis told Brian Baldinger Thursday at the ninth annual Sack Summit. “Coach speaks, Clark Hunt has every year: It's about the history of the team and tradition and how important all of that is.
“We are well aware of it and we're trying to just keep elevating it every single year.”
They elevated it in 2022 and 23, winning Super Bowls in each of Karlaftis’ first two NFL seasons. And while the majority of teams would call simply returning to the Super Bowl a success, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs saw losing it last year as a blemish, responsible for a taste they want out of their mouths as quickly as possible.
Only three clubs have more sacks than Kansas City (151) since Brett Veach drafted Karlaftis at 30th overall in 2022: Baltimore (162), Philadelphia (154) and Dallas (152). But for whatever reason, Karlaftis hasn’t seemed to have earned the external respect he deserves, despite his 24½ career sacks.
He already has it from Von Miller, Cam Jordan and Maxx Crosby, organizers of this week’s summit on the campus of UNLV. And with continued elevation and production, Karlaftis is in line for more respect from the Chiefs – in terms of his second NFL contract.
Kansas City reportedly exercised the fifth-year options on each of the rookie contracts from the first round of their 2022 draft class, Karlaftis and All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie.
Both players are up for contract extensions. As each player enters his fourth season, eligible for a new contract, the Chiefs bought time by triggering their fifth-year options. And there’s no indication that Kansas City would allow them to sign with other teams.
