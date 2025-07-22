Three Active Kansas City Chiefs Shoo-Ins for Hall of Fame
The Kansas City Chiefs franchise has turned into one of the most well-known franchises in all of professional sports over the years. The franchise's long history has made its fans faithful, but it's the recent players and coaching staff who have brought the franchise to a new level.
With training camp upon us, the Chiefs will look to bounce back from their heartbreaking 2024 defeat in Super Bowl LIX. The best way to do that is for the entirety of the roster to build chemistry throughout training camp, while leaning on their veterans.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and legendary tight end Travis Kelce could be on their last leg together as teammates as Kelce nears retirement. The duo has been a huge reason for the franchise's recent success, along with stud defensive tackle Chris Jones.
Regardless of what Kelce does this season, whether he returns to his prime form or continues to decline as he has the past two seasons, there is no doubt in anyone's mind that Kelce will be a future Hall of Fame inductee. Kelce, Mahomes, and Jones have all been listed as future Hall of Famers in the eyes of former Pittsburgh Steeler turned analyst, Bryant McFadden.
"Pat Mahomes for sure, it's a no-brainer for me," McFadden said on CBS Sports. "You look at Lamar Jackson, Travis Kelce, Mike Evans, Lane Johnson. I think Tyreek Hill is having a Hall of Fame-like career as he continues to add to his resume... They once were considered the best of the best at their position."
McFadden didn't dive into why Jones will be a future Hall of Fame inductee, so allow me. Jones is a six-time Pro-Bowler, a three-time Super Bowl champion, and has collected 80.5 quarterback sacks through 138 regular season games with the Chiefs. Still young, going into his age-31 season, extra production will only help his case.
Adding another Super Bowl championship to the accolades of all three men would increase their chances of becoming Hall of Famers, as if they aren't held to those standards already. If this indeed is Kelce's final year in the NFL, ending as a four-time Super Bowl champion would tie Kelce for the most championships won as a tight end.
