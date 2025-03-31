How Christian Benford's Deal Could Impact Chiefs' Trent McDuffie
Over the past month, the Kansas City Chiefs were faced with a few difficult decisions. Although they re-signed key pieces like linebacker Nick Bolton and offensive guard Trey Smith, they were also forced to let great players like safety Justin Reid and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton walk in free agency.
Their next order of business? To bring back their star cornerback Trent McDuffie. The 2023 All-Pro will now be entering the 4th season of his rookie deal and is now considered extension-eligible. Chiefs' general manager Brett Veach has famously never given an extension to a cornerback ( or any defensive back for that matter), but it's still expected that Kansas City will do it with McDuffie.
Luckily for the Chiefs, their AFC rivals (the Buffalo Bills), recently signed their own cornerback to a big extension. They signed Christian Benford, a cornerback who was drafted the same year as McDuffie, to a 4-year, $76 million contract extension on Saturday. This new deal will help the Chiefs and McDuffie tremendously when they eventually reach negotiation talks.
Both Benford and McDuffie were drafted in 2022, although McDuffie was drafted higher (first round) than his rival (6th round). The two defensive backs still have had very similar statistical seasons throughout their careers.
McDuffie was rated as the 4th-best cornerback of 2024, per Pro Football Focus, while Benford landed at 6th. Last season, both players recorded two interceptions and allowed similar completion percentages when targeted.
Benford's salary averages out at about $19M per year, a real discount compared to the rest of the top corners on the market. Earlier in the year, studs like the Panthers' Jaycee Horn received a 4-year, $100 million extension, while the Texans' Derek Stingley Jr. got $90 million for three years.
The Chiefs are sure to use Benford's new contract in their negotiations with McDuffie's camp this summer. Whether they actually reach a deal is to be determined, but this is definitely big news for Veach.
