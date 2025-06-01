How Chiefs' Reid Risked His Name to Help Former WR
Throughout the years, the current head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, Andy Reid, has established his name as one of the best head coaches in the history of the National Football League. With more victories on the way, as the Chiefs approach the 2025 campaign, Coach Reid's impact has run deeper than just his winning percentage.
Before Coach Reid was with the Chiefs, he spent 14 seasons as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles franchise. From 1999 to 2012, Reid collected 130 regular season victories with the Eagles while making impactful and long-lasting relationships along the way.
One of those impactful relationships came to light in a recent interview with former NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson. Jackson played for Coach Reid as a member of the Eagles, which established the relationship. Joining Kay Adams on the Up and Adams Show, Jackson revealed how impactful Coach Reid was in Jackson landing the head coaching job at Delaware State.
"He helped me, you know, in the process of getting this job," Jackson said. "He put his career and his name on the line for me to get this job. So, I mean, it just shows you how much coach Reid helped."
"So going through the process, the president and the athletic director asked about, you know, some guys that you know, in reference, and Coach Reid was one of those names that I dropped," said Jackson, "Sean McVay was another one I dropped was Deion Sanders, my old offensive coordinator."
"So I don't know exactly what the conversation was, but from what I got back from the president of Delaware State and the athletic director, they said some great things about me. They said how good of a leader I was. How can I demand a room? It's just my insight and my IQ on football. So I definitely think it helped me get the job."
In the years that Jackson played for Coach Reid, Jackson collected 4,785 receiving yards, scored 23 touchdowns, and earned two Pro Bowl nods. Jackson hung up the cleats following the 2022 campaign and looks to have a long stint as the head coach of Delaware State.
