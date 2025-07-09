Chiefs' Heiress Gracie Hunt Shares Uplifting Message After Family Loss
The death toll for the Texas flash flood that began early on the morning of the fourth of July officially surpassed 100 souls. Camp Mystic, in Hunt, Texas, said Monday it’s mourning the loss of 27 campers and counselors, while five campers and a counselor remain missing on Tuesday.
Unfortunately for the Hunt family, this included 9-year-old camper Janie Hunt, the cousin of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt. Janie was also a cousin of Clark’s daughter Gracie Hunt, who shared an uplifting message on social media in her memory.
Praying for Texas.
Some days, it’s hard to understand how the world can hold both so much beauty and so much pain. How can the same God who created the stars and set the planets in motion allow such deep suffering? The truth is, we live in a broken world—one that groans for redemption (Romans 8). But Scripture promises that one day, Christ will make all things new—a new heaven and a new earth (2 Peter 3:13).
My heart aches for our extended family and friends who lost daughters—for every life lost and every family shattered by the floods in Texas. I don’t have easy answers, but I do know this: following Jesus doesn’t spare us from pain—but it means we never face it alone.
Even in the darkest valleys, we hold on to the hope that this is not the end of the story.
“Therefore we do not lose heart. Though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day… So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.”
(2 Corinthians 4:16–18)
“Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.”
(Psalm 23:4)
Gracie's mother and the wife of the Chiefs' CEO, Tavia Hunt, also took to Instagram to speak out on the devastating incident:
The National Weather Service in San Antonio said on Tuesday that "additional showers and thunderstorms are possible, but are expected to be low in coverage."
As law enforcement and rescue teams desperately work to recover the remaining missing people, it’s important as a community to stay united in support. Gracie's message serves as a reminder of the strength that can prevail from compassion and togetherness during times of tragedy.
