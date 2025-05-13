Young Chiefs WR Aiming to Make History in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs have to be happy knowing that at one point in the 2025 NFL campaign that they will be getting young wide receiver Rashee Rice back. After missing the majority of last season due to injury, the Chiefs' offense should be in good hands once Rice returns.
While Rice could start the season with a suspension, the wide receiver looks to be healed from his injury to be a big factor for the roster going forward. His first season was stellar in Kansas City, dropping 938 receiving yards in 79 receptions. But after missing a large portion of his second season, Chiefs Kingdom should fully expect a Rice breakthrough.
In his two seasons thus far, Rice has totaled 1,226 receiving yards in 20 games played. His ability to receive the ball through defenders and break through tackles makes him a crucial part of this young wide receiving room. His return should bring a huge smile to the face of his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.
That being said, Rice has the chance to capitalize on the return and climb up the ranks of the Chiefs' all-time receiving leaderboard. Going into year three, Rice holds the 48th most receiving yards in Chiefs history, but the climb shouldn't take him too long to crack the Top 25.
While the climb from 48th to 25th seems unachievable in one season, Rice has the average number of receiving yards per year on his side. Having totaled over 900 in his first season, Rice is just 719 receiving yards behind the current 25th place holder in Chiefs history, Curtis McClinton.
Between 1962 and 1969, McClinton collected 1,945 receiving yards with Kansas City. Given that Rice is likely to be utilized as much as he was before getting injured when he returns, he could total his first 1,000 or more receiving yards season in the process.
Tight end Travis Kelce has brought in the most receiving yards in Kansas City Chiefs history, and he has one more season to further that number in the history books. While Rice has a long way before catching Kelce, he does have the skillset to become a Top 25 receiver in Chiefs history.
