Hollywood Brown Gets Real About the Chiefs Deep Ball Game
One of the primary goals for the Kansas City Chiefs as they entered training camp was to improve their performance on deep passes, which was a weakness from the previous season. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes faced challenges due to the wide receiving corps, which struggled with injuries and had some weaknesses.
Last season, tight end Travis Kelce led the franchise with nine 20-plus receiving yards or more plays, which ranked him in a 54th-place tie. Kelce also had one of his worst seasons since donning a Chiefs uniform last season, which doesn't help the franchise when saying the Chiefs had an explosive offense.
Ahead of training camp, Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid were already in discussion on moving the ball downfield more often than they did last season. With Rashee Rice set to return at some point this season, as well as Xavier Worthy and Jalen Royals being available, the Chiefs should improve in that statistic from last season.
One wide receiver who can help the Chiefs achieve this goal this year is veteran Hollywood Brown. Brown only played in a couple of games last season with the Chiefs after missing the majority of the season due to injury. Now that he's back, Brown looks to use his God-given strengths to help the franchise.
Brown believes the Chiefs have speed as an asset to help improve their chances of succeeding in the deep ball this season. Following training camp practice on Monday, the veteran wide receiver sent a message to the rest of the league about what they should expect from the Chiefs on offense this season.
- "I think it's no secret that we're fast and we can fly. It's no secret. If you're not respecting it, we can run past you, and I think that just opens up everything underneath. We got a guy who runs 4.21 and me, Thornton, so we're pretty fast," Brown said.
Brown has proven he can be reliable in deep passes, although he hasn't recorded a catch going over 50 receiving yards or more since his second season with the Baltimore Ravens back in 2020. But if Rice starts the season under suspension, Brown will need to be an option for Mahomes to lean on in that sense.
