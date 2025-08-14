The WR The Chiefs Need to Succeed in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs made a statement by re-signing veteran wide receiver Hollywood Brown this offseason, after his tenure in Kansas City fell short due to injury. While Brown did return to help the franchise near the end of the season, his return to the franchise for a full season is what the front office is hopeful for.
However, throughout training camp, Brown has once again been bitten by the injury bug. The Chiefs are keeping a close eye on his ankle injury, but it has kept him away from practice and the first preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
With training camp concluded, Brown has between now and the first week of the 2025 regular season to get things back together to find success this season. Brown has shown what he can do when he's healthy in the past, and given that the Chiefs' offense needs to be more explosive, Brown needs to stay healthy.
Wide receiver Rashee Rice isn't likely to play the full season with the Chiefs due to his off-the-field situation, putting all the more focus on Brown to return from injury as quickly as possible. The worst-case scenario for the Chiefs this season is to be bitten by the injury bug in the wide receiving room again.
Patrick Mahomes
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes knows the importance of having Brown healthy and on the field. Speaking to the media following training camp's closure, Mahomes got asked about Brown and his thoughts on what he means to this franchise.
- "I think he's done a great job progressing in the rehab process. And so, hopefully, really soon, we to get back on the field again, and I know it won't be in front of the fans and stuff like that, but he'll get enough work in. We have enough weeks left that he'll get to work, and he's gotten the mental work and gotten the walkthrough work inside the building," Mahomes said.
- "We talk all the time on the sideline and, um, throughout games, but, uh, hopefully we get him out there soon and we can get a few weeks of work, uh, as we go into the season."
Brown, being a big part of this offense, should help the Chiefs return to having a feared offense with Mahomes slinging the football.
The top source for news from the Kingdom is OnSI; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, join the discussion on Kansas City’s passing game by visiting our Facebook page (here).