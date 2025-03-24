Hollywood Brown, Chiefs Hoping For Return to Early Career Production
Hollywood Brown believes he can be the 1,000-yard receiver he was with the Baltimore Ravens early in his career, and so do Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. In fact, Mahomes knew it even before the end of the Chiefs’ dismal, 40-22 loss in Super Bowl LIX.
That’s when NFL Films microphones caught an exchange between Mahomes and Brown.
"I'm just blessed to be here with you. No matter how this [expletive] goes, Bro," Brown told his quarterback in the fourth quarter.
"We'll be back here, Bro. We'll be back," Mahomes responded.
We, as in Mahomes and Brown, not Mahomes or Brown. The Chiefs made it official March 8 when they re-signed the wide receiver to a one-year contract worth up to $11 million.
“I knew all along, I wanted to be back,” Brown, 27, told reporters on Thursday. “They voiced their opinions of wanting me back and we had some unfinished business. I know I had a great start to my camp and getting hurt, you know, it's just we all wanted to see it come together, so glad we got it done.”
Coming together obviously means playing a full season without landing on injured reserve, something Brown hasn’t done since 2021 in his final year with the Ravens. That season, he posted single-season career highs with 91 catches and 1,008 yards. Only two Baltimore wide receivers have reached 1,000 yards in a season since the Ravens drafted Lamar Jackson in 2018, Brown and Zay Flowers in 2024.
In two combined seasons with Arizona (2022-23), Brown posted 1,283 yards and seven touchdowns on 118 receptions. Hampered by foot and heel injuries with the Cardinals, he signed with Kansas City a year ago hoping to write a new chapter.
But in Kansas City’s 2024 preseason opener, he sustained a sternoclavicular injury on the Chiefs’ first drive. The injury cost him the rest of the preseason and the regular-season opener against Baltimore. Doctors initially thought he had a chance to return by Week 3 but tests revealed the bone wasn’t healing properly.
He underwent successful shoulder surgery Sept. 16 and the Chiefs placed him on reserve/designated for return. Brown made his official Chiefs debut in the 27-19 win over Houston in Week 16, posting 45 yards on five receptions. He also played four days later in the Chiefs’ Christmas Day win at Pittsburgh, recording four catches for 46 yards.
“It was tough but I tried not to think about it because I was just so happy to be there in whatever way I can help,” Brown said, remembering his first Chiefs snaps late in the season.
“You got guys around that rally everyone. I’m a pro, studied, got myself ready to go to help the team. But just being excited to now be back in the offseason and really train my body and prepare my body to even being better than what I was.”
If that happens, Brown will finally get the chance to show the Chiefs the type of wide receiver he can be.
