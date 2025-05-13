3 Ways the Kansas City Chiefs Have Improved this Offseason
The Kansas City Chiefs have been the kings of the mountain in the NFL for the last several years. However, they were dethroned in an embarrassing fashion by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, leading to questions about how much longer they will remain as annual big-game contenders with the rest of the league getting better around them.
Kansas City did what it usually does when it starts seeing critiques: it answered the call and made some impressive improvements to its roster during the offseason, especially through the draft, where it handled three of its biggest needs.
With that in mind, let's take a closer look at the three ways the Chiefs improved their roster this offseason.
Securing their future franchise LT
One of the biggest priorities for the Chiefs this offseason was finding their franchise's left tackle. It had been a couple of years since Orlando Brown left the team and it has been a makeshift role since. With the lack of high-end talents available in free agency, general manager Brett Veach needed to hone in on the offensive tackle class with one player in mind, Ohio State's Josh Simmons.
When healthy, Simmons was arguably the best tackle in the draft and could've been the No. 4 overall selection had it not been for the torn patellar tendon. Instead, he fell to the last pick of the first round, to the excitement of the Chiefs. Simmons has a chance to come in a be the missing piece on the blindside they have been needing for two years and establish himself as the long-term cornerstone at left tackle.
Securing and improving the offensive line
Simmons was the big piece of this. While it is somewhat concerning they did not drafting a guard to compete for the starting left guard spot, it seems as though the Chiefs have the utmost confidence in second-year player Kingsley Suamataia. Furthermore, Trey Smith is back on the franchise tag as the two parties look to secure an extension for one of the leagues best guards.
Long story short, the Chiefs' offensive line is better than last year and it should certainly hold its own against some of the league's best defensive fronts. Protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes and giving him chances to make plays is a priority that, so far, should be deemed a success.
Filling needs through the draft
With the addition of Simmons, the Chiefs had an overall strong draft class. They were able to address their needs in the trenches at left tackle, interior defensive line, and edge rusher. Omarr Norman-Lott and Ashton Gillotte should find roles on the team fairly quickly this season and are slated as long-term pieces.
Depth-wise, talent was added at linebacker, cornerback, running back, and wide receiver. Wide receiver Jalen Royals and running back Brashard Smith could find themselves in bigger roles by the end of the season. Linebacker Jeffrey Bassa should see the field on passing downs, while cornerback Nohl Williams is a future starter at cornerback opposite of Trent McDuffie if he can improve his consistency.
