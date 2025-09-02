Arrowhead Report

Tuesday injury report: Chiefs mostly healthy entering opener

Hollywood Brown feels good entering Friday's clash with Los Angeles Chargers

Zak Gilbert

Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (55) walks down the hill to the practice fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (55) walks down the hill to the practice fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Two rookies missed at least portions of practice, notable on the Chiefs’ first injury report of the season released Tuesday.

Other than wide receiver Jalen Royals, who again missed practice with knee tendinitis, and defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (limited, ankle), every Kansas City player participated in full on Tuesday.

Biggest name on list

And the biggest name on the list, considering the loss of Rashee Rice to a six-game suspension, was Hollywood Brown (a full participant on Tuesday). The Chiefs anticipate no problems with the ankle injury that kept the veteran wide receiver from all three preseason games.

“Yeah, listen, he's done everything,” head coach Andy Reid said Tuesday, “so he looked good out there, running around. He's getting in the game and will play. But he's as far as practice goes. He's done everything.”

Hollywood Brown
Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) walks down the hill to the practice fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Brown said his ankle feels good. He’ll play a Week 1 game for the first time in two years, when he started for the Cardinals in a loss at Washington. After signing with the Chiefs last year, he sustained a shoulder injury in the preseason opener and missed the first 15 weeks of the year.

Spotlight on wide receivers, minus Rashee Rice

He’ll line up in a new-look receiving corps on Friday, minus Rice but a group that includes second-year speedster Xavier Worthy, veteran JuJu Smith-Schuster, and preseason standouts Tyquan Thornton and Jason Brownlee.

“It's exciting, definitely excited,” Brown said after Tuesday’s practice. “You know, to take the field with them, with all the guys, just ready to showcase what we can do.”

Travis Kelce
Feb 2, 2025; Kenner, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) exits the plane after arriving at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Tuesday’s schedule was the same docket the Chiefs use for a normal Friday during the regular-season, one they’d employ prior to a Sunday game. Since this week’s game is on Friday and includes an 11-hour flight to Brazil, they won’t practice on Wednesday. Instead, the Chiefs will hold their normal day-before-game walk-through on Thursday, once they arrive in the country.

The Chiefs have an early morning flight on Wednesday. Since they won’t hold full practices on Wednesday or Thursday, their practice reports those days will be estimations. Their game-status report (out, doubtful, questionable) is due on Thursday.

The No. 1 one-stop-shop for free Chiefs news and information is OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, tell us your predictions for the 2025 season by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published |Modified
Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI