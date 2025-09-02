Tuesday injury report: Chiefs mostly healthy entering opener
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Two rookies missed at least portions of practice, notable on the Chiefs’ first injury report of the season released Tuesday.
Other than wide receiver Jalen Royals, who again missed practice with knee tendinitis, and defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (limited, ankle), every Kansas City player participated in full on Tuesday.
Biggest name on list
And the biggest name on the list, considering the loss of Rashee Rice to a six-game suspension, was Hollywood Brown (a full participant on Tuesday). The Chiefs anticipate no problems with the ankle injury that kept the veteran wide receiver from all three preseason games.
“Yeah, listen, he's done everything,” head coach Andy Reid said Tuesday, “so he looked good out there, running around. He's getting in the game and will play. But he's as far as practice goes. He's done everything.”
Brown said his ankle feels good. He’ll play a Week 1 game for the first time in two years, when he started for the Cardinals in a loss at Washington. After signing with the Chiefs last year, he sustained a shoulder injury in the preseason opener and missed the first 15 weeks of the year.
Spotlight on wide receivers, minus Rashee Rice
He’ll line up in a new-look receiving corps on Friday, minus Rice but a group that includes second-year speedster Xavier Worthy, veteran JuJu Smith-Schuster, and preseason standouts Tyquan Thornton and Jason Brownlee.
“It's exciting, definitely excited,” Brown said after Tuesday’s practice. “You know, to take the field with them, with all the guys, just ready to showcase what we can do.”
Tuesday’s schedule was the same docket the Chiefs use for a normal Friday during the regular-season, one they’d employ prior to a Sunday game. Since this week’s game is on Friday and includes an 11-hour flight to Brazil, they won’t practice on Wednesday. Instead, the Chiefs will hold their normal day-before-game walk-through on Thursday, once they arrive in the country.
The Chiefs have an early morning flight on Wednesday. Since they won’t hold full practices on Wednesday or Thursday, their practice reports those days will be estimations. Their game-status report (out, doubtful, questionable) is due on Thursday.
