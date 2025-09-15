Key Fantasy Takeaways from Chiefs' Loss to Eagles
The Kansas City Chiefs couldn't get the vengeance they were seeking — not for their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil for the 2025 NFL season opener or for their blowout defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. In Week 2, they got an early rematch with Philly. While it was a lot closer this time around, they still weren't able to get the job done, dropping to 0-2 on the year.
This time, they lost 20-17. Their defense surprisingly got the job done in this one; it was the offense that let them down. Jalen Hurts was held to just 101 yards on 15-of-22 passing. KC was even able to slow down the Eagles' ground game, allowing just 122 rushing yards on 34 total carries for Philly.
It wasn't all bad for the Chiefs, though. Without Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, it was expected that they might struggle to move the ball against a staunch Eagles' defense. Had it not been for a few unfortunate errors, they could have come out on top despite their shorthanded roster.
Don't give up on the Chiefs just yet
1. Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes continued his one-man show in Week 2 versus the Philadelphia Eagles. He wasn't quite as showy as he was in the Kansas City Chiefs' first loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, but he remained in vintage form, throwing for 187 yards on 16-of-29 passing for one touchdown to one interception, while also adding 66 rushing yards and another score on seven carries.
The Eagles' secondary is arguably the best one that Mahomes and the Chiefs will face until Game 10 against the Denver Broncos in mid-November. By then, both Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy could be back, allowing for a second-half resurgence for the Chiefs' offense. Until that time, Mahomes should be able to make do just fine, fantasy-wise, with his legs and the receivers he has now.
2. Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce almost had a bounce-back performance against the Eagles. Instead, he finished with a middling outing, gathering four catches for 61 yards. What prevented him from having a great game was a crucial fourth-quarter drop that would have gone for six and given the Chiefs the lead with 13 minutes left in the game.
Rather than adding a nice 10-yard score to his stat line, he bobbled a perfect pass from Mahomes into the hands of Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba. Philly would capitalize with a touchdown that ultimately proved to put the game away. Kelce remains a TE1 lock for anyone who isn't also rostering one of the top-four fantasy tight ends, especially with Rice and Worthy out.
3. Isiah Pacheco
It might be time to hit the panic button on Isiah Pacheco. After a disappointing showing in Week 1 with five carries and two catches for 28 total yards, he followed that up with another stinker against the Eagles. He finished his rematch bout with Philadelphia with just 29 total yards on 10 rushing attempts and one reception.
Philly's defense is one of the best in the league, and their defensive line dominated KC in the trenches all day, erasing all opportunities for Pacheco to get out into space where his athleticism can really shine. Still, it hasn't been an encouraging two weeks for the fourth-year running back.
