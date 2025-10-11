King Pin: How New Left Guard Has Forged Own Identity
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Utah desert is a fertile forest for growing NFL offensive linemen, and two of them will be at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.
Cousins Kingsley Suamataia and Penei Sewell will start on opposite sides of the ball when Detroit (4-1) visits Kansas City (2-3) on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan).
Before, after and in between
The Chiefs’ starting right guard was cordial this week. After all, Thursday was Sewell’s 25th birthday. And Suamataia wants a jersey after the game. But in between, it’s all business.
“I just said, ‘See you Sunday,’” Suamataia said Friday. “Kept it short and simple. But yeah, we talk occasionally when we can. He's a busy guy, so yeah, whenever we can but I'll see him Sunday.”
Sewell’s a busy guy because he’s become a perennial All-Pro right tackle since the Lions selected him seventh overall in the 2021 draft. About 27 months older than his Kansas City cousin, Sewell has taken quite a different road since entering the league. Entrenched as the Lions’ Day 1 starter the same year Dan Campbell became head coach, Sewell and Jared Goff have forged a strong culture in the Lions’ locker room.
Similar intentions, different paths
The Chiefs had similar intentions for Suamataia upon selecting him in the second round (63rd overall) of the 2024 draft. But two games into his rookie season as the starting left tackle, Andy Reid benched him for poor play. And during those dark days, Suamataia got nothing but tough love from Sewell and his All-Pro teammate.
“It's awesome to see Kings go out there and doing his thing and having success,” right guard Trey Smith said last week. “And he's a great guy, and he's a great teammate, a great friend, a brother. So, it's always good seeing someone that you care about going out there, balling and doing well and finding success on the field.
“We know what type of player he is, how talented he is, and he has a high ceiling and potential for what he can be.”
Looking in the mirror and owning his own identity
And before Suamataia made what appears to be a successful transition to starting left guard this season, the 22-year-old knew ultimately he had to forge his own identity and climb out of Sewell’s shadow.
“He’s dominant, good in the run game, great in the pass game,” Suamataia said. “Just trying to take that from him, but at the end, I gotta take that into my hands, how I play and my mentality when I step on that field.”
Stepping onto that field Sunday night, Suamataia will pave the road for a new-found Chiefs running game. Last week, Kansas City exploded for 158 ground yards, its most since Nov. 24 last season when the Chiefs racked up 165 in a win at Carolina.
Suamataia’s new neighbor, rookie left tackle Josh Simmons, have quickly found chemistry that has kept that run game on an upward trajectory. And they get plenty of inspiration from the man carrying the ball.
“Starts at practice,” said Isiah Pacheco, who had his longest run last week since Nov. 29, “believing in each other, telling them, pumping them up. I love this sh**, so I tell them every day, ‘Bro, let's go. Let's rule. It's that time.’ We're supposed to go at practice so when the game comes, we're flying around, making things happen.”
