Three Predictions for Chiefs Offense vs Jaguars In Week 5
The Kansas City Chiefs have found their groove after starting the season 0-2, clawing their way back to an even record. Taking on the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars in their Monday Night Football showdown, the Chiefs will be looking for their offensive approach to roll over into the new week.
The Jaguars and Chiefs haven't played one another since 2023, when quarterback Patrick Mahomes secured another victory over the Jacksonville franchise. With that said, going into Week 5, a lot can change on a dime if Kansas City doesn't take the Jaguars seriously.
Here are three bold offensive predictions that fans could see from Monday night's clash.
1. Patrick Mahomes Continues to Dominate Jacksonville
Mahomes is fairly familiar with the Jaguars as a franchise, having faced them four times in the regular season and once in the playoffs since he became the Chiefs' starting quarterback in 2018. Over the years, Mahomes has yet to record a loss, regardless of whether the Chiefs are playing at Arrowhead or EverBank Stadium.
If Weeks 3 and 4 have shown fans anything is that Mahomes is still dangerous so long as he has some help from his weapons. Averaging 331.75 passing yards per game against the Jaguars in his career and coming off two good offensive games, Mahomes could easily be the outlier that helps Kansas City to victory in Week 5.
2. Xavier Worthy Will Continue Hot Return
Wide receiver Xavier Worthy just returned to the Chiefs' wide receiving room for the first time since Week 1 in Week 4 and looked like he didn't miss a beat. Worthy returned and immediately made the offense look more credible, especially allowing Mahomes to locate more options.
In Week 4, Worthy led the Chiefs in both rushing yards and receiving yards for the game. His speed alone will surely help the offensive game plan for the Chiefs, looking to quiet Jacksonville.
3. The Run Game Will Be Limited Once Again
Unfortunately for Kansas City, its running game hasn't been the best this season, as Mahomes goes into Week 5 as the leader in rushing yards. Additionally, the Jaguars have been very successful at stopping the run thus far this season.
Depending on the early stages of the game, it could be in the Chiefs' best interest to pass the ball more than hope for a breakout performance from one of their running backs against a strong defense that the Jaguars possess.
Chiefs Kingdom, your browser belongs nowhere else than right here with OnSI; the best way to get breaking news is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Don’t forget to make your Monday night prediction by visiting our Facebook page (here).