How Chiefs Defense Graded Out in Week 5
The Kansas City Chiefs started their Week 5 Monday Night Football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars off well, but when one thing led to another, the final score showed Kansas City as the losers. While the offense did have opportunities to capitalize, the defense didn't do a tremendous job.
Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo typically has his players up to speed and meeting expectations, but with a sloppy game on the defensive side of the ball, the Jaguars took full advantage going into the second half of the ball game.
According to Pro Football Focus, several Chiefs defenders, though the game was lost, performed well. Here are the Top 5 defensive performers for the Chiefs in their Week 5 defeat to the Jaguars (minimum 30 snaps).
5. S Bryan Cook
Bryan Cook had the third-most total tackles on the team in Monday Night's game, collecting six, three of which were solo tackles. All in all, Cook did what he could to keep the Chiefs in the game, although there are areas to improve for the entire defense.
According to PFF, Cook earned an overall grade of 71.5, with a run defense grade of 71.7, a tackle grade of 82.5, and a coverage grade of 65.7.
4. DE Charles Omenihu
Omenihu collected his first quarterback sack of the season on Trevor Lawrence, while additionally having two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits. In a game where the defense needed someone to step up, Omenihu did what he could to keep the game within reach.
According to PFF, Omenihu earned an overall grade of 75.9, with a tackle grade of 73.2, a pass rush grade of 72.5, and a coverage grade of 60.
3. DE George Karlaftis
While Karlaftis might not have gotten a ton of sacks in the game, his presence on the field was felt for Kansas City. All in all, Karlaftis has proved to be a consistent defensive contributor for the Chiefs, helping solidify why he got an extension.
According to PFF, Karlaftis had an overall grade of 77.4, a tackle grade of 71.7, and a pass rush grade of 68.5.
2. CB Trent McDuffie
Similar to Karlaftis, the former first round pick in Trent McDuffie, continues to show his worth on the defensive side of the ball. Arguably his best game of the year, McDuffie had three total tackles and three passes defended.
PFF gave him an overall grade of 79, with his best grade being in coverage, with an 80.6.
1. LB Nick Bolton
Bolton was the Chiefs' saving grace to the defense on Monday, leading the cause with 12 total tackles, seven solo tackles, one tackle for loss, and a pass defended.
PFF graded Bolton with an 89.2 overall grade in 58 defensive snaps played, with a 90.9 run defense grade and a 69.9 pass rush grade.
