Arrowhead Report

How Chiefs Defense Graded Out in Week 5

The Kansas City Chiefs' defense has some things to work on, but here are the top five performers from the battle against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Dominic Minchella

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) and linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) can’t intercept a bobbled pass during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) and linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) can’t intercept a bobbled pass during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Chiefs started their Week 5 Monday Night Football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars off well, but when one thing led to another, the final score showed Kansas City as the losers. While the offense did have opportunities to capitalize, the defense didn't do a tremendous job.

Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo typically has his players up to speed and meeting expectations, but with a sloppy game on the defensive side of the ball, the Jaguars took full advantage going into the second half of the ball game.

According to Pro Football Focus, several Chiefs defenders, though the game was lost, performed well. Here are the Top 5 defensive performers for the Chiefs in their Week 5 defeat to the Jaguars (minimum 30 snaps).

5. S Bryan Cook

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) takes the field prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Bryan Cook had the third-most total tackles on the team in Monday Night's game, collecting six, three of which were solo tackles. All in all, Cook did what he could to keep the Chiefs in the game, although there are areas to improve for the entire defense.

According to PFF, Cook earned an overall grade of 71.5, with a run defense grade of 71.7, a tackle grade of 82.5, and a coverage grade of 65.7.

4. DE Charles Omenihu

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu (90) looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Omenihu collected his first quarterback sack of the season on Trevor Lawrence, while additionally having two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits. In a game where the defense needed someone to step up, Omenihu did what he could to keep the game within reach.

According to PFF, Omenihu earned an overall grade of 75.9, with a tackle grade of 73.2, a pass rush grade of 72.5, and a coverage grade of 60.

3. DE George Karlaftis

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) takes the field prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

While Karlaftis might not have gotten a ton of sacks in the game, his presence on the field was felt for Kansas City. All in all, Karlaftis has proved to be a consistent defensive contributor for the Chiefs, helping solidify why he got an extension.

According to PFF, Karlaftis had an overall grade of 77.4, a tackle grade of 71.7, and a pass rush grade of 68.5.

2. CB Trent McDuffie

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) takes the field prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Similar to Karlaftis, the former first round pick in Trent McDuffie, continues to show his worth on the defensive side of the ball. Arguably his best game of the year, McDuffie had three total tackles and three passes defended.

PFF gave him an overall grade of 79, with his best grade being in coverage, with an 80.6.

1. LB Nick Bolton

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) takes the field prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Bolton was the Chiefs' saving grace to the defense on Monday, leading the cause with 12 total tackles, seven solo tackles, one tackle for loss, and a pass defended.

PFF graded Bolton with an 89.2 overall grade in 58 defensive snaps played, with a 90.9 run defense grade and a 69.9 pass rush grade.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI is always free and available 24/7 for the most thorough info on your team; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI@ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And tell us your feedback on Monday’s loss by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Dominic Minchella
DOMINIC MINCHELLA

Dominic Minchella holds a communications degree from Eastern Michigan University. He is a former MLB writer and serves as our Kansas City Chiefs On SI beat writer.