4 Mind-Boggling Facts From Monday Night’s Loss
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Chiefs were cooking up something delicious in the first half Monday night before a grease fire broke out on their stove. And, let this be a lesson: Never pour water on a grease fire.
That’s what Kansas City did in the second half. The Chiefs (2-3) took a 14-7 lead into halftime but committed 10 second-half penalties, handing Jacksonville (4-1) first downs, field position and a generous birthday present to Trevor Lawrence.
“Obviously sucks,” said Patrick Mahomes, who finished 29 of 41 for 318 yards and a touchdown, with one devastating interception. “You know, you let a game slip away. Credit to them. They played hard. They played hard the entire game, and they got a lot of good football players, and they closed out there at the end.
“And so, it still sucks whenever you get a lead like that, and you don't, you're not able to hold it through the rest of the game.”
In addition to those 10 second-half penalties, here are four more mind-boggling facts from Monday’s 31-28 loss.
Overall penalties most in seven years
The overall number of penalties and yards (13 flags for 109 yards) were each the highest numbers since the Chiefs had 13 for 135 in the 54-51 Monday night loss to the Rams on Nov. 19, 2018.
Penalties spoiled significant team accomplishments
Those penalties, combined with Devin Lloyd returning an interception 99 yards for a third-quarter touchdown, were so pivotal in the loss that they undercut these Chiefs accomplishments:
- A line that didn’t allow a sack and helped Mahomes to his first 300-yard passing game since the Christmas Day win at Pittsburgh last season.
- The Chiefs’ best rushing effort in six years. Kansas City averaged 7.2 yards per carry, its most since Nov. 3, 2019, when the team averaged 8.2 yards per attempt in a 26-23 home win over Minnesota.
- Kansas City winning the turnover margin (plus-one) against the Jaguars, who entered the week leading the league in takeaways (13) and overall turnover ratio (plus-nine).
- A defense that limited the league’s third-leading rusher, Travis Etienne, to only 49 yards.
A rare Trevor Lawrence comeback
Lawrence has now won just two of 38 games when trailing by more than three points with under two minutes remaining. His two wins are Nov. 27, 2022, a 28-27 triumph over Baltimore, and Oct. 6, 2025, the victory over Kansas City.
A rare Mahomes blown lead
In the Mahomes era (2018-present), Monday marked the 67th time the Chiefs held a lead of at least two touchdowns, including postseason. It was only the fifth time Kansas City blew such an advantage. The other losses were
Chiefs had been 62-4 in games with Mahomes at QB after leading by 14+ points. The losses before Monday night:
- Jan. 2, 2022, a 34-31 loss at Cincinnati.
- Jan. 30, 2022, a 27-24 overtime loss at home to Cincinnati in the AFC championship game.
- Oct. 13, 2019, a 31-24 home loss to Houston.
- Dec. 13, 2018, a 29-28 home loss to the L.A. Chargers.
Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI is the Internet’s most thorough source for news on your team; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And commiserate with fellow fans by visiting our Facebook page (here).