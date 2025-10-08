Chiefs Week 5 Offensive Grades Are In
The Kansas City Chiefs had to bite the short end of the stick on Monday Night Football, losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars in what could have been a game they came away victorious. The Chiefs' defense wasn't outstanding, but the offense as a whole had some promising moments.
From starting off the game with a 14-0 lead to ending up losing the game 31-28, Kansas City has a lot to adjust if it wants to be competitive with the Detroit Lions in Week 6. The Week 6 showdown will need a ton of offensive representatives, such as these players who succeeded in Week 5.
According to Pro Football Focus, several Chiefs stood out offensively, but here are the top five offensive performers from Week 5 in Jacksonville (minimum 30 snaps played).
Honorable Mention: QB Patrick Mahomes
Believe it or not, Patrick Mahomes was outplayed by a handful of his teammates, and that must have felt good. Though walking away with a loss is never fun, Mahomes wasn't the primary option for the offense to have success. According to PFF, Mahomes' performance earned him an overall grade of 69.1.
5. RT Jawaan Taylor
The Chiefs' starting right tackle in Jawaan Taylor, easily had his best game of the campaign thus far. While he did add another penalty to his season total, Taylor played well to keep Mahomes protected and didn't kill much momentum they were building by holding calls.
According to PFF, Taylor earned an overall grade of 69.2, with a pass blocking grade of 78.6 and a run blocking grade of 58.3. There are still areas for Taylor to improve on, but this is a promising sign for the offensive line.
4. WR Hollywood Brown
Hollywood Brown played in 33 offensive snaps for the Chiefs on Monday Night and was a key contributor in keeping the offense in the game. With Xavier Worthy being questionable, Brown stepped up once again to provide a veteran target for Mahomes.
According to PFF, Brown earned an overall grade of 73.8, with a receiving grade of 75.7 and a run blocking grade of 60.7. He also had one penalty.
3. LT Josh Simmons
The rookie offensive lineman made his presence felt once more for the Chiefs' offensive line, bouncing back from how he performed in Week 4.
According to PFF, Simmons earned an overall grade of 76.1, with a pass blocking grade of 83.5 and a run blocking grade of 66.1.
2. TE Travis Kelce
The newly turned 36-year-old, veteran tight end Travis Kelce had a strong game in Jacksonville. Hauling in 61 receiving yards in seven receptions, Kelce made his presence known to the fans of Duval and the Chiefs Kingdom watching around the world.
According to PFF, Kelce had an overall grade of 77.8, with a receiving grade of 75.5 and a run blocking grade of 68.6
1. C Creed Humphrey
The Chiefs offensive line as a whole performed very well, but it was Humphrey who stood out from the rest of the bunch. Earning an overall PFF grade of a 81.3, with a pass blocking grade of a 79 and a run blocking grade of 82.1, Humphrey continues to proove his worth to Kansas City.
