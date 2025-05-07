Should Chiefs Trade for Top Cornerback?
The Kansas City Chiefs are heading into the 2025 season looking to improve their team. They have done a good job putting together a good offseason with players they needed the most on both sides of the ball. The Chiefs brought in free agents to fill the holes that were left by players who left their team in 2024.
The Chiefs also did a good job in the 2025 NFL Draft to fill in more needs. The Chiefs 2025 NFL Draft class looks promising. They got a lot of talented players at the back end of most rounds. The Chiefs did not wait to fill in their needs. They went right after it from the beginning and every round they made a pick that will help them win in 2025 and beyond.
One position they needed to fill was the cornerback position, and they did address it in the draft. But the Chiefs can possibly make a trade that will bring in one of the best cornerbacks in the National Football League to Kansas City. The Chiefs can go out and trade for Jaire Alexander from the Green Bay Packers. Alexander is a pro bowler who can make the Chiefs' defense elite.
The Chiefs have been linked as a possible fit and trade for Alexander.
"I'm told there already is an understanding in place between the Packers and CB Jaire Alexander to come to an agreement on his roster and contract situation first, prior to an arrival for the team's offseason program, per league source," said NFL Senior Insider Josina Anderson on X/Twitter.
"Alexander is not currently in attendance for the Packers' in-person workouts, per head coach Matt LaFleur. He reportedly participated in remote sessions last week."
"The Packers have had exploratory trade talks with other clubs involving Alexander. Releasing him is also an option. I've spoken to at least two teams monitoring Alexander's status for quite some time."
Sports Illustrated NFL Senior Insider Albert Breer also weigh in on the Alexander situation.
I could throw the San Francisco 49ers, Rams, Steelers and Chiefs out there as teams that entered the draft with needs at the position, and didn’t take corners in the first two rounds of the draft. The question, to me, comes down to money. He’s due $17.5 million this year. And, because of his recent injury history, that’s shown to be a bit rich for interested teams. Alexander, meanwhile, would rather be cut so he can pick his destination, and he might not be willing to help with a contract adjustment to facilitate a trade.
I would think, at this point, the most likely scenario is that he’s back on a reduced contract that has incentives. We’ll see.
