Are Chiefs Set in the TE Room for 2025?
The Kansas City Chiefs added seven new players to their franchise this weekend through the 2025 NFL Draft. The front office addressed the offensive and defensive lines, added extra security at cornerback, brought in a wide receiver, and rounded out with a running back.
One position that they didn't address was the tight end position. After several predictions saw the Chiefs addressing the tight end position, mainly to find the successor to the legendary Travis Kelce, general manager Brett Veach and the rest of the scouting department thought otherwise.
The did bring in an undrafted free agent in Jake Briningstool out of Clemson however. Briningstool was projected to be a fifth or sixth round selection, meaning the front office once again had a steal of a pick up. However, the addition doesn't translate over into future successor.
With Kelce declining in his skills from what they once were, he is returning to the franchise for the 2025 season. After this campaign, though, his contract is up with Kansas City, as it could be the final curtain call for the future Hall of Famer.
This could tell the Chiefs Kingdom two things:
1. The Chiefs could feel confident with current tight end Noah Gray taking over the position once Kelce hangs up the cleats. After all, Gray has continued to improve over his tenure thus far in the NFL, which has resulted in him getting an extension by the franchise.
Gray secured five touchdowns last season, two more than Kelce. He also improved his career best receiving yards to 437 in 40 receptions. Being targeted 49 times and hauling in 40 of them is already a promising sign.
2. The Chiefs could have been in the market to bring in another tight end, but none stood out more than the needs they had to address.
Landing Briningstool is essentially another pick up for the franchise in terms of the draft, but running back Kelce and Gray for one more season seemed like the best option. They also possess 2024 draft pick Jared Wiley, who is expected to return from injury and have an increased role in his second season in the league.
Here is how you can follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.