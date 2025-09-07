Analyst Indicates Sportsmanship Emphasis Could Help Chiefs Next Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Next Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch at Arrowhead Stadium could feature not one but two suspended starters, according to insider Adam Schefter.
While the Chiefs struggled through the first half of their Week 1 loss in their first game without Rashee Rice, the Eagles could be without their game-wrecking defensive tackle, Jalen Carter.
“A speech from the spring could be instructive as to where the NFL might end up,” Schefter explained Sunday morning on ESPN.com, referring to a presentation last March at the annual league meeting in Palm Beach, Fla.
That speech, presented to more than 300 of the teams’ highest-ranking officials by NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent, focused on one dangerous threat to the league’s brand: Sportsmanship.
Sportsmanship came into play only six seconds into the 2025 season, before the first play from scrimmage in Thursday’s kickoff opener. Carter was ejected when an official caught him spitting on Dak Prescott.
Trickle-down effect already under microscope
Plus, the league is now under further pressure to use Carter as an example after an incident Saturday in Gainesville, Fla. In South Florida’s 18-16 upset at No. 13 Florida on Saturday, with the Bulls driving for the winning score in the fourth quarter, Gators defensive lineman Brendan Bett was ejected for spitting in the face of an opponent.
The incident happened just two days after cameras caught Carter spitting at Prescott.
“During that meeting,” Schefter wrote, referring to the March presentation, “Vincent warned coaches, GMs and executives that there would be, as one source recalled, ‘zero tolerance for acts that demean the game,’ and that the league would come down hard on any violators.”
Violator No. 1 was Carter, and the trickle-down effect into the college game has to concern the NFL, which prides itself as setting a good example for future generations of its players.
Thursday was the most inauspicious start to a season in NFL history. More importantly to the Chiefs, Carter could now miss the game.
“It was a mistake that happened on my side,” Carter after the game. “It just won’t happen again. I feel bad, just for my teammates and the fans out there. I’m doing it for them. I’m doing it for my family also. They showed the most love. You heard them out there.
“Just not being to finish the game, or start the game even, finish the game is disappointing. It won’t happen again, I promise.”
His contrition could help the NFL keep its precedent and simply fine Carter rather than suspending him. The league might view the 59 minutes, 54 seconds, he missed in Thursday’s 24-20 Eagles win as a de-facto one-game suspension.
Appeal should be heard swiftly
In similar incidents over the last three decades, the league has only fined the expectorating player without suspension.
If Carter is suspended for this week’s game in Kansas City, he’ll likely appeal. The league has traditionally handled appeal hearings quickly, however. In other words, a ruling on Carter’s availability should be final by the time Philadelphia arrives to play the Chiefs.
The best source for free news and info from Chiefs Kingdom is OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, tell us your predictions on next week’s game against the Eagles by visiting our Facebook page (here).